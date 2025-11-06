5 of the Best Running Back Streamers in Week 10 Including Why Devin Singletary and Terrell Jennings Need to Start
Week 10 is almost here, and there are a lot of fantasy owners who are struggling to fill out their lineups. With bye weeks, injuries, and committees, starting running backs have become scarce. If you are struggling to find starting running backs and need to stream them this week, these are the top running back streaming options for Week 10.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones is potentially dealing with multiple injuries, most notably a shoulder issue, and is in danger of missing Week 10. He has not practiced yet this week. If Jones can't go, fantasy owners can consider going back to Mason, who has been essentially useless since Jones returned to action. He has been struggling in a split backfield, but should be fine in a great matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Nick Chubb is dealing with a foot injury and has not been able to practice yet this week. You could already make a strong case that Marks was the better option between these two backs in the Texans' backfield, but he could see bell-cow touches if Chubb were to miss Week 10. He'll be a great option if he gets that kind of opportunity.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
Last week, it was Singletary and not Tyrone Tracy Jr who took over as the lead rusher in New York with Cam Skattebo now out for the season. While this could have just been a hot hand scenario, we now know this is a possibility if Singletary has the hot hand, something we did not know before last week. In Week 9, Singletary carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, while Tracy handled just five carries for 18 yards.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
Demercado was clearly the best back for the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. He both ran ahead of Bam Knight and was more efficient. Trey Benson isn't coming back this week, so it will likely be Demercado and Knight again this week. In Week 9, Demercado saw 14 carries that he took for 79 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, while Knight rushed just nine times for 27 yards at three yards per carry.
Terrell Jennings, New England Patriots
Stevenson still isn’t practicing, so this option is based on the assumption that he does not return in Week 10. If he does, then Jennings is not a startable option. However, despite TreVeyon Henderson serving as the lead back last week, Jennings still saw 11 carries, a target, and the goal-line work. He totaled 44 yards and a touchdown. We also have little confidence that the Pats' are determined to ride with Henderson as the starting back this week. There is a chance that could change on a whim.