5 of the Best Running Back Streamers in Week 10 Including Why Devin Singletary and Terrell Jennings Need to Start

With four teams on a bye in Week 10, Fantasy football players are looking to fill the holes in their lineups. This list of five running backs is a great

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates his touchdown run with running back Devin Singletary (26) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates his touchdown run with running back Devin Singletary (26) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Week 10 is almost here, and there are a lot of fantasy owners who are struggling to fill out their lineups. With bye weeks, injuries, and committees, starting running backs have become scarce. If you are struggling to find starting running backs and need to stream them this week, these are the top running back streaming options for Week 10. 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones is potentially dealing with multiple injuries, most notably a shoulder issue, and is in danger of missing Week 10. He has not practiced yet this week. If Jones can't go, fantasy owners can consider going back to Mason, who has been essentially useless since Jones returned to action. He has been struggling in a split backfield, but should be fine in a great matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. 

Woody Marks, Week 10
Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Nick Chubb is dealing with a foot injury and has not been able to practice yet this week. You could already make a strong case that Marks was the better option between these two backs in the Texans' backfield, but he could see bell-cow touches if Chubb were to miss Week 10. He'll be a great option if he gets that kind of opportunity.  

Devin Singletary, Week 10
New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) runs after catching a punt, Sunday, September 21, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Last week, it was Singletary and not Tyrone Tracy Jr who took over as the lead rusher in New York with Cam Skattebo now out for the season. While this could have just been a hot hand scenario, we now know this is a possibility if Singletary has the hot hand, something we did not know before last week. In Week 9, Singletary carried the ball eight times for 43 yards, while Tracy handled just five carries for 18 yards. 

Emari Demercado, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals

Demercado was clearly the best back for the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. He both ran ahead of Bam Knight and was more efficient. Trey Benson isn't coming back this week, so it will likely be Demercado and Knight again this week. In Week 9, Demercado saw 14 carries that he took for 79 yards on 5.6 yards per carry, while Knight rushed just nine times for 27 yards at three yards per carry. 

Terrell Jennings, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Terrell Jennings, New England Patriots  

Stevenson still isn’t practicing, so this option is based on the assumption that he does not return in Week 10. If he does, then Jennings is not a startable option. However, despite TreVeyon Henderson serving as the lead back last week, Jennings still saw 11 carries, a target, and the goal-line work. He totaled 44 yards and a touchdown. We also have little confidence that the Pats' are determined to ride with Henderson as the starting back this week. There is a chance that could change on a whim.

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

