Riley Leonard, De'Von Achane Feature Gamechanger's on Week 15 Injury Report

Now is not the time for injuries, but unfortunately, now is always the time for injuries. Football is a contact sports at injuries are inevitable. We can hope that they wont happen to our Fantasy Football team, but we cannot do anything to prevent them from happening. The best that we can do is to pay attention, and make moves accordingly. Our weekly injury report has the aim of keeping you updated to the key injuries ahead of Week 15.

QUARTERBACKS

Lamar Jackson (undisclosed)

The Ravens keep him out of practice, once again. We know that this is maintenance to make sure Jackson does not add to his injuries. He will play this week.

Geno Smith (Shoulder)

Smith is very unlikely to play on Monday Night, elevating Kenny Pickett to start. He is not worth it in Fantasy Football.

Tyrod Taylor (Groin)

Aaron Glenn has yet to clarify if Taylor will play. Given his history on the season, I doubt that we will learn much anytime soon. Plan for Brady Cook to go.

Justin Fields (Knee)

There is an off chance that Fields starts in Week 15, but we seem to think that Fields may be done for the year as the team tanks for April.

Riley Leonard (Knee)

#Colts QBs Philip Rivers, Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien throwing. The order has been Rivers, Leonard and Rypien so far in every drill. pic.twitter.com/CV7wgzLWSL — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 10, 2025

The Colts could use him, but Leonard is week-to-week, and it trends that Philip Rivers will start.

Jayden Daniels (Elbow)

Daniels should not have returned, but he did, and now he his re-injured. He may not play again this year.

RUNNING BACKS

De'Von Achane (Ribs)

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane rib injury Sunday came from falling on ball. He was adamant to Mike McDaniel he could have returned to game and he’s highly motivated to play next Monday vs. Steelers.



No fracture, he had MRI. Just treatment and maybe a little practice rest. Good news. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 8, 2025

It looks like Achane avoided the worst, but he still could miss Week 15, thus elevating Jaylen Wright into a nice role. Stay tuned.

Woody Marks (Ankle)

Marks is being held out of practice, as is Nick Chubb. I would expect him to play, but nothing is set in stone.

Tyrone Tracy (Hip)

Tracy is expected to play despite a hip injury. This kills any sleeper upside of Devin Singletary.

Breece Hall (Knee)

The Jets have held him out of Wednesday practice. Surely, this is precautionary, but he could be out.

Alvin Kamara (Knee)

The Saints have Kamara are questionable, but most reports suggest that he will remain out.

Emari Demercado (Ankle)

It had been expected that Demercado would not play in Week 15, but his return to Wednesday practice may flip that script.

Trey Benson (Knee)

The Cardinals just shut down his season.

Rico Dowdle (Quad)

The Panthers held Dowdle out of Wednesday practice, so we will stay tuned into further updates.

WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb (Concussion)

Lamb was concussed on Thursday Night Football. He is at practice, so we hope that he is cleared.

DK Metcalf (Stomach)

Metcalf was hospitalized with a stomach issue the other day. The team expects him to play.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Heel)

His availability drastically will affect the upside of Michael Wilson. There is no clarity yet on his return.

Rome Odunze (Stress Fracture)

Odunze will be out for another couple weeks, as projected. We hope to see him back by the new year.

Mike Evans (Collarbone)

Buccaneers now have activated WRs Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from Injured Reserve and both can play Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/1KHiuuJPUQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

Evans has been cleared to return, so we become very optimistic that he will return. Evans should trend as a WR2 in Fantasy Football.

Drake London (Knee)

Once again, London will be out of the lineup.

Tee Higgins (Concussion)

Higgins endured another concussion, but the team seems optimistic that he will be back this week. Time will tell.

Jalen McMillan (Neck)

McMillan still works back from a brutal neck injury. He appears to be close, but will not be in a full workload for some time yet.

TIGHT ENDS

Kyle Pitts (Knee)

We are still unsure on his Thursday game status. Pitts would drastically devalue this already struggling Falcons offense.

Cade Otton (Knee)

Otton will be out on Thursday, perhaps upgrading some other Buccaneers'.

