Brady Cook Forces Fantasy Football Managers to Bench Adonai Mitchell and Others

Aaron Glenn has been very sly about his injury reports this season. He has shied away from giving out hard-set active/inactive status on any key players, and that carries over to Week 15. Tyrod Taylor is on the injury report, but we do not know his status. Many reports suggest that Brady Cook may get the start and this would very much affect many Jets players and their Fantasy Football outlooks. Let's break it down.

Fantasy Football Impact

#Jets coach Aaron Glenn tells reporters that QBs Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) won’t practice today while Brady Cook will get all the first-team reps. They’ll all be evaluated later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2025

Today, we will measure how this Jets offense looks IF Cook gets the start.

Of Quarterbacks with at least (100) Dropbacks, Taylor ranks 38th of out 44 players in PFF grade. He is low-end play-caller, and this results in a relatively care-free, low-end gunslinging offense. In 4 Full Games, Taylor is averaging 179 Yards per Game with 4 Passing Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions.

Cook is an undrafted Quarterback out of Missouri where he threw behind the Jets 1st round draft pick, Armand Membou. In his senior season, Cook threw for 211 Yards per Game, 11 Touchdowns, and 2 Interceptions. They relied heavily on the run, in which Cook actually contributed 5 Rushing Touchdowns himself.

Cook's top Wide Receiver was Luther Burden III, new WR1 with the Bears.

The expectations will not be high for Cook. It will be a game-managing offense that would rely heavily on the Jets playmakers.

Breece Hall is likely going to maintain his volume which has resulted in (17.8) Touches per Game. If anything, we could see an uptick in touches, but it should remain the same as should the offensive efficiency of the Jets remain around the same as a low-end unit.

Beautiful ball placement here from Brady Cook on what looks like a likely @nyjets TD but John Metchie logs Gang Green's fifth drop of the day. pic.twitter.com/XMFWJ6pJhh — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) December 7, 2025

As for the pass-catchers, Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III, they will likely remain with the same valuation. Taylor has been a low-end passer of the football and we will not expect much more, or worse out of Cook. The only real thing to add here is that they will carry more risk with uncertainty. I hate risk, so I would probably bench Mitchell, Metchie III, and even Mason Taylor.

Stock Watch

Brady Cook must not be considered in Fantasy Football. In fact, he may be the QB32 of the week, if he starts.

Breece Hall remains with a nice, low-end RB2 outlook, but with a bit more risk. I would not bench him.

Adonai Mitchell has been working in a 30% Target Share. This is very much at-risk with a new play-caller. 35% is his ceiling, but he could easily trend down to 25%, which seems more fitted to a player of his perceived caliber.

John Metchie III was a deep-sleeper with Taylor. He adds more risk that makes him less intriguing, although still with a decent ceiling.

Mason Taylor has mostly been unstartable. He has a favorable matchup against the 31st ranked Jaguars Tight End Defense, but I may not want to trust a Rookie Quarterback with an-already sleeper Tight End.

