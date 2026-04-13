MLB Mock Trade: Byron Buxton Takes Fantasy Baseball Leap In Trade To Mets

The Minnesota Twins are off to a hot start to the 2026 regular season, leading the AL Central through 16 games. Star outfielder Byron Buxton is looking to build on a career year in 2025, garnering MVP support in his second All-Star campaign. Buxton is garnering trade interest from several teams early in the regular season and could emerge as a candidate to be moved ahead of August’s trade deadline.

Buxton has endured something of a rocky start to the 2026 season. He’s hitting just .182 over 55 at-bats, limited without a home run or stolen base to this point of the season. Over 14 games, Buxton has racked up 10 hits, nine runs, four extra-base hits and an RB!.

Despite an up-and-down performance to start his 2026 campaign, he’s still regarded as a franchise cornerstone from a talent perspective and should command a significant return in the trade market. Monitoring potential suitors, the New York Mets have emerged as a popular destination among trade rumors.

The Mets could offer a competitive package to bring in Buxton, who will look to help lead the team to a deep postseason run. New York has reportedly expressed interest in a deal for Buxton and could ultimately make a move for the star outfielder. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends the Twins star to the Mets:

Minnesota Twins-New York Mets Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Mar 29, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Minnesota receives Luke Weaver, Tobias Myers, Ryan Clifford

New York receives Byron Buxton

In the proposed trade, the Twins send Buxton to New York in exchange for Luke Weaver, Tobias Myers and Ryan Clifford. The pitching tandem of Myers and Weaver helps reinforce Minnesota’s bullpen, filling a massive need for the Twins on the defensive end. Clifford is a highly touted prospect who could give the team a power bat at first base, upgrading a position of weakness with a long-term solution.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Buxton’s outlook could improve greatly in New York. The All-Star outfielder would join a talented rotation headlined by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, potentially creating greater RBI opportunities for the power-hitting Buxton. Despite his slow start, he projects to sustain his high-end fantasy production over the long-term, offering elite output from the plate with base-running versatility.

Why The Twins Make The Trade

Apr 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) reacts during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Buxton would have all the control over a potential deal with a no-trade clause on his current contract, but would likely favor a move to the Mets. He’d join two prolific talents in Soto and Lindor, setting the team up for immediate title contention. It’d be difficult for the Twins to let Buxton go, but the return is quite favorable. The team has a need for relievers, and fills such a void with the additions of Weaver and Myers, bolstering the bullpen in a big way. Clifford is a high-profile prospect who could make an impact as soon as this season, filling a need at first base.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Apr 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) warms up his hands against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Target Field. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mets have had their sights on Buxton for a while. New York has reportedly called regarding a potential deal for the All-Star, which could be realized ahead of this year’s deadline. The team’s decision to trade Brandon Nimmo created a glaring need in the outfield, and could pull off a trade for Buxton to fill that void. The Mets can afford to sacrifice some depth in the bullpen, especially for a high-end talent on both sides of the ball.

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