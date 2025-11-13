Fantasy Football Week 11 Tight End Streamers: Start Pat Freiermuth and Dawson Knox in Projected Shootouts
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 11 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Theo Johnson (Giants) vs. Packers (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 51%)
Johnson has been reliable in fantasy ever since Jaxson Dart took over under center. But in Week 11, Jameis Winston will start and make his Giants debut with Dart out with a concussion. Still, this shouldn’t impact Johnson’s usage, especially in the red zone. Darius Slayton is questionable after not practicing on Wednesday, and if he doesn’t play, that makes Johnson even more of a surefire start. The tight end had recorded double digits five times in his last seven games and is coming off a 14.5 point outing in Week 10. The Packers rank middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to tight ends per game, but allow the seventh-most targets to the position this season.
Dalton Schultz (Texans) @ Titans (ESPN: 47% Yahoo: 46%)
Schultz has bounced back after a slow start to begin his 2025 campaign. He had a season-high 11 targets with Davis Mills under center last week and returned 18.3 fantasy points, which was his second-most this season. While Schultz hasn’t had any “wow” fantasy performances, he’s been a safe floor option with 8+ fantasy points in six of nine games. However, against the Titans, he should continue his trend of scoring 11 or more points, as he’s done in four of his last five while topping 18 points twice. Tennessee is among the better teams at limiting tight ends, but Schultz is the second option behind Nico Collins in the Texans’ offense. He should see many opportunities in this game with C.J. Stroud back in the lineup.
Pat Freiermuth (Steelers) vs. Bengals (ESPN: 8% Yahoo: 16%)
The Bengals have been dominated by tight ends all season long, making streaming the position against them an obvious strategy. The Steelers make it difficult, as all three of their tight ends are involved in the passing game, including Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington and Freiermuth. However, it was Freiermuth who went off against the Bengals back in Week 7 for 28.1 fantasy points. He posted 111 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals lead the NFL in fantasy points allowed to tight ends with a mark of 19.44. They’ve also given up a league-leading 12 TDs to the position, which is five more than second place.
Dawson Knox (Bills) vs. Buccaneers (ESPN: 2% Yahoo: 2%)
Dalton Kincaid left last week’s game with a hamstring injury and is now set to miss the Bills’ anticipated matchup with the Buccaneers this week. He’s week-to-week, meaning Knox will take over as Buffalo's top tight end in Week 11. He and Josh Allen have developed strong chemistry in the red zone over the years, and this week, we may get a feel of the old times before Kincaid was drafted. The Buccaneers have done a formidable job against tight ends this season, but this game projects to be high-scoring, creating many opportunities for Knox. He’s a viable streaming option in deeper leagues for these reasons.
