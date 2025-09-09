All 49ers

49ers Make Expected Dispiriting Move With George Kittle

As expected, the 49ers make a dispirited move with George Kittle that is going to force them to adjust.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Part of what made the win against the Seattle Seahawks difficult for the San Francisco 49ers was the absence of George Kittle.

The All-Pro tight end was off to a hot start on the opening drive, but would end up injuring his hamstring shortly after. He was immediately ruled out, which placed doubt on his availability for the next few weeks.

Sure enough, the 49ers have made the expected dispiriting move with Kittle by placing him on Injured Reserve. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at that during his conference call on Monday.

“When they tell me a few weeks, it's always a possibility," Shanahan said. "In order to do that it's got to be a four-week injury, so I don't think we've decided on that yet.”

The 49ers will be without Kittle for at least four games. He will not be on hand against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Where the 49ers go from here

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates.
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Facing those teams without Kittle isn't too brutal. This is the easiest stretch of games on the 49ers' schedule. If there is any time to be without him for four games, it's now.

So, where do the 49ers go from here? Obviously, replacing Kittle's impact will be impossible. The 49ers would be lucky to shrink half of the hole left by him.

The initial thought is Luke Farrell. The 49ers signed him in free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's a solid blocker and has the skills to be a decent receiver.

There is also the hero from Seattle, Jake Tonges. But he's not a player fans should get their hopes up with. He had an outlier moment, but maybe it leads to increased involvement.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44).
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) runs the ball after a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

I think the 49ers look to Kyle Juszczyk to fill the void left by Kittle. He's been getting steadily utilized in the last two seasons as a tight end alignment.

Juszczyk has aligned as a tight end roughly 40 percent of the time in that span. He has spent more time acting as a tight end than a fullback.

Given the trust that Shanahan has in him, it's very likely Juszczyk fills Kittle's spot or at least helps in the aggregate. It probably wouldn't be a great idea to line up Juszczyk against a massive defensive end.

Nevertheless, no matter who the 49ers look to fill the void, it won't be the same. Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, and Ricky Pearsall will need to pick up the slack left by Kittle.

