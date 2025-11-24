Aaron Rodgers Injury Uncertainty Impacts Bills vs. Steelers Opening Odds for NFL Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell out of the top spot in the AFC North on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2025 season, losing to the Chicago Bears with Aaron Rodgers (wrist) out of the lineup.
Rodgers was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but he ended up sitting out with veteran Mason Rudolph getting the start. Pittsburgh dropped to 6-5 in the 2025 season, but it appears oddsmakers think Rodgers has a chance to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
After opening as 4.5-point underdogs against the Bills in Week 13, the Steelers have moved to 3.5-point underdogs at home in odds at DraftKings for this AFC matchup. Rodgers reportedly was pushing to play in Week 12, so it's possible he'll make his return after missing just one game.
Buffalo is coming off a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 12, and this is a massive game for both teams with the Bills (7-4) sitting just one game ahead of the Steelers in the wild card race. Pittsburgh also is still in play for the AFC North crown, as it has two games against the Baltimore Ravens (also 6-5) left in the 2025 season.
Pittsburgh is 6-4 in the games that Rodgers has started this season, as the four-time league MVP has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's certainly an upgrade over Rudolph, but he'll need to prove that he can play through a broken bone in his wrist down the stretch of the regular season.
Rodgers was limited in practice ahead of Week 12, but if he's able to log a full session early in the week, it'll bode well for his chances of playing on Sunday. Oddsmakers have the Steelers at +170 to pull off an upset win against Buffalo.
