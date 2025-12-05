Tee Higgins’ Return From Injury Catapults Joe Burrow To QB1 Overall Territory

The Cincinnati Bengals were without Tee Higgins in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens after he suffered a concussion in Week 12 against the New England Patriots. Things weren't looking great for Week 14 as late as Wednesday of this week; however, he has now cleared concussion protocol and is set to return this weekend against the Buffalo Bills. He should immediately step back in and serve as a fantasy football WR2 on Sunday.

Fantasy Impact of Tee Higgins' Looming Return

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) warms up before their game against the Ravens on Thanksgiving November 27, 2025 at M&T Stadium. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Getting an elite wide receiver and arguably the best WR2 in the league back can only help Burrow. It will be the first time since Week 1 that we see this whole offense play together for a full game. Burrow looked good in his first game back last week, completing 24 of 46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. We only expect him to get better as he shakes the rust off and gains more confidence that his injured toe is good to go.

In a game against Josh Allen, Burrow will be asked to throw early and often to keep pace with Buffalo’s high-powered offense, despite the snowy forecast. He could finish as fantasy football’s top signal caller in Week 14.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase had a monster game with Higgins sidelined last week, and he'll have a monster game with Higgins back in Week 14. We have seen these two both on the field together enough to know that Higgins's presence will not negatively impact Chase. Both of these wideouts can thrive together. Nothing changes as far as Chase being an elite WR1 option for fantasy owners this week against the Bills.

WR Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates after a touchdown during their game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025. The Bengals won the game with a final score of 33-14. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The return of Higgins casts Iosivas back to fantasy irrelevancy. Not only should he be taken out of your flex, but he can be cut from your team and sent back to the waiver wire. Be sure that you don't just leave him in your starting lineup from last week.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Gesicki has historically seen a significant uptick in production when Higgins misses time, which has been every year, including this one now. Over the past two weeks, he has caught six of 10 targets for 54 yards. Not exactly what fantasy owners who took a chance on him were starting for. The return of Higgins can only hurt him; nevertheless, he was never a fantasy option this week against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to tight ends.

