Tyler Warren Feeling Under the Weather But Will Play Sunday
Indianapolis did not need this news. Tyler Warren was listed as questionable on the latest injury report for Saturday. Illness is the culprit and it may still not be good.
It feels quite crazy and yet it is not. Given what we have seen all week, nothing should surprise anyone at this point. After all, Baker Mayfield is still playing (shoulder). Daniel Jones plays another week with a fractured fibula. Fortunately, that appears to be an injury that will improve in time.
Warren was just fine going into Thanksgiving. and then this happens. The rookie from Penn State has been huge in the passing game and literally has helped Jones become the quarterback some thought he could be.
The tight ends has caught 55 passes for 662 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. Let's take a look at some possible scenarios for later on Sunday.
Tyler Warren Possibilities For Sunday
Currently, the tight end is feeling under the weather and suffering from a virus. No one is fully sure what it oculd be. If Warren cannot go full tilt on Sunday afternoon, Mo Alie-Cox and Anthony Ogletree would see more of a role. Needless to say, Houston would not be concerned by either of those receivers.
Warren was on already shaky ground with his fantasy performances the past few weeks. He had dropped into the single digits in three of his previous four starts. With Jones and Warren at less than 100%, one cannot feel good about this.
Sure, we could get completely surprised and shocked here. Indianapolis is at home and undefeated (5-0 in Indiana). Jonathan Taylor runs against a pretty good Houston run defense. Indianapolis may need him more than ever.
There Is Still That Sinking Err Queasy Feeling
So, with the chances that Warren is still not quite 100%. Okay, what does one do? Here is one option.
Waller had at least one touchdown in three games in 2025. Counting the Cleveland game would be unfair because the weather was a nightmare. Worse, Tua Tagovailoa endured one of the worst games of his career. Playing the Saints is not ideal as the Saints only rank in the middle of the pack in points allowed to tight ends.
Brenton Strange has to be considered an option as well. Strange is coming off that five catch, 93 yard game against the Arizona Cardinals. Playing Tennessee is not a bad thing here. The Titans do not have the greatest of defenses. However, those AFC South games can go sideways err south.
More Than A Few Final Words And An Update
Again, this is going to be a situation to keep on bit by bit during the morning hours. News travels fast and here at Fantasy On SI, we will keep you updated. Get ready to pivot and we will indeed see you in the morning.
UPDATE: The good news is that Warren is now expected to play against Houston.
Projection wise Warren has been dropped down in many circles already. Keep that in mind going into Sunday and do check out our one more longer shot option in Colby Parkinson of the Los Angeles Rams. Good luck as viruses like this can get ugly unexpectedly.