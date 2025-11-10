Trey Benson Injury Update Signals 2 Sleepers in the Cardinals’ Backfield for Week 11
When James Conner went down in Week 3, it looked like it was finally Trey Benson's time to shine. Unfortunately, in Week 4, he went down with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. The injury was initially expected to sideline him for 4 - 6 weeks, but he was not able to return or even practice leading up to Week 10. However, we did get some positive news from Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon last week.
"He's doing well. Take it day-by-day there," Gannon said. "He's not gonna be out there today, but he is doing better. What does close mean? I don't know what close means. Take it day by day, but he's doing well. He's progressing."
It's good to hear that Benson is making progress. It would be a great sign if he could at least return to practice this week, even if he's unable to suit up in Week 11. That would be the first huge step towards a return. Currently, it looks like he's very questionable to play this week, but that could change based on the practice reports throughout the week. This is something that fantasy owners should be monitoring closely. At the very least, it looks like we should have Benson back in the coming weeks.
Fantasy Football Impact of Trey Benson Injury Update
RB Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
Not only is Benson far from a lock to play in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, but Bam Knight also exited Week 10 with an ankle injury and was not able to return to the game. Knight is also considered questionable to play in Week 11, which would kick the door wide open for Demercado to lead the way in Arizona. He had once again drastically outperformed Knight this week despite seeing less volume. Demercado carried the ball four times for 64 yards and caught three passes for 40 yards, while Knight rushed 10 times for 28 yards and took his one reception for five yards. If both Benson and Knight are sidelined, Demercado should be locked in as a starter against a banged-up 49ers' defense.
RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
We would expect Carter to serve as the backup to Demercado; however, there is a chance that he slides into the lead back role if Benson and Knight are both sidelined this week, and Demercado retains the same role he's been playing as of late. Carter would be a very shaky option unless we get some sort of information this week that suggests he'll be the starter. The information that we've gotten out of Arizona this season on this backfield has generally been accurate. So monitor this situation closely.