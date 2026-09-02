Tyler Warren Injury Update Gives Fantasy Football Managers Reason to Relax

When Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren pulled up clutching his groin during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, fantasy football managers everywhere held their collective breath. Soft-tissue injuries, particularly groin strains, carry a notorious reputation for lingering and recurring at the worst possible moments.

Pre-season anxiety quickly turned into draft-day opportunity as Warren officially made his return to the practice field on Tuesday, Sept. 1, as he is expected to suit up without restrictions in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. With nearly two full weeks of ramp-up time before kickoff, his fantasy outlook has shifted from a yellow warning flag right back to a green light.

Tyler Warren (groin) got the green light to return to practice Tuesday.



Via @By_NathanBrown pic.twitter.com/eIB4WWPJ3J — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 1, 2026

Preseason Panic & Recovery Timeline

The timeline moved rapidly from mild alarm to high optimism as the Colts' medical staff took a cautious approach.

August 19: Warren pulled up while running a route during 11-on-11 drills against Atlanta and left the field for evaluation.



Initial Outlook: It was reported that Warren suffered a minor strain with an initial one-week timeline.





September 1: Warren officially resumed practice activity, lining up on track for the season opener.

While his absence ultimately lasted longer than the original estimate, the important development came Tuesday when Warren returned to practice.

What the Injury Means for Warren's Fantasy Outlook

Warren was one of the most impressive rookie tight ends in the NFL last season, finishing with 76receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. He also received 106 targets, which ranked second on the Colts behind Michael Pittman Jr.

More importantly, the Colts have plenty of reason to expand Warren's role in Year 2. Indianapolis moved on from Pittman Jr. this offseason, while Alec Pierce has dealt with an ankle issue. Keenan Allen was recently added to the receiving corps as extra insurance which creates an opportunity for Warren to become one of the most important pieces in the Colt's passing game.

That combination of talent, opportunity and expected volume makes Warren one of the most intriguing tight ends in football.

Should You Still Draft Warren?

Warren's injury should not be enough to move him out of the group of tight ends fantasy managers should aggressively target. The biggest argument for Warren isn't simply what he accomplished as a rookie. It's the possibility that his second season comes with significantly more responsibility.

Warren already demonstrated that he can command a substantial target share, and Indianapolis has a plan toward making him one of their primary weapons. The groin injury would become a much bigger concern if Warren experienced a setback or missed additional practices heading into Week 1. For now, there is no indication that has happened.

Tyler Warren is a LEAGUE WINNERS



For Fantasy Football in 2026 pic.twitter.com/gSs71xCgM7 — Skrip (@P2WFantasy) August 23, 2026

If anything, Warren's injury could provide a small buying opportunity for managers who were previously hesitant to draft him. He's still a high-end TE1, and the upside is substantial enough to justify selecting him around his current ADP.

With his expected role increasing and the Colts potentially relying on him in the passing game, Warren has a legitimate chance to outperform his current draft position.

Bottom Line

Don't let the groin injury scare you away from Warren. Barring a setback over the next two weeks, he should enter Week 1 as one of the better tight-end targets to starting fantasy football.