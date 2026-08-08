Why Colts’ Tyler Warren Could Explode in Year 2

Tyler Warren entered training camp coming off one of the best rookie seasons by a tight end in Indianapolis Colts history. And he looks ready to take another step forward this season.

The second-year TE has quietly been elite throughout camp, and the current state of Indianapolis’ wide receiver room could open the door for a massive workload in 2026.

Colts’ Thin WR Room Opens the Door

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts already entered camp without veteran WR Michael Pittman Jr. after trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Pittman finished last season with 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns, leaving plenty of production for Indianapolis to replace.

Now injuries are making that job even harder.

Fourth-year WR Josh Downs missed Saturday’s practice with a groin injury, his first absence of camp, while recently signed WR Alec Pierce remains on the PUP list and has yet to practice. WR Laquon Treadwell was also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

That left Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould as the first-team wide receivers alongside Warren.

Westbrook-Ikhine or Dulin could certainly emerge as a reliable third option this season, but there is no hiding how light this room currently looks. If Downs or Pierce misses any meaningful time, somebody else will have to absorb those opportunities.

That could open the door for Warren to take on an even bigger role.

Colts veteran QB Daniel Jones unofficially went 11-of-15 during Saturday’s shortened practice despite missing three of his top five receivers. Seven of those 11 completions went to running backs or tight ends.

That distribution may have been influenced by Saturday’s injuries, but the path is pretty clear. If Indianapolis cannot consistently generate production from its receivers, Warren could become an even larger part of the passing attack.

Warren’s Rookie Year Set the Standard

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren already established himself as a major piece of this offense.

The former Penn State star hauled in 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, setting Colts rookie tight end records in both catches and receiving yards. He finished fifth among all NFL tight ends in receiving yards and eventually earned a Pro Bowl selection.

That kind of production is rare for a rookie tight end.

Now add another offseason, a quietly dominant training camp, and another year working alongside Jones. When Tyler Warren and Daniel Jones are on the same page, Indianapolis has one of the most dangerous young tight ends in football.

Indianapolis still needs Downs and Pierce healthy, and somebody from the rest of the receiver room needs to emerge. But instead of forcing targets toward an inexperienced group, Colts HC Shane Steichen already has a proven mismatch sitting in the middle of his offense.

With Pittman no longer in the picture, there are plenty of targets and production up for grabs in this offense.

Warren already proved he can handle a major role as a rookie, and 2026 could bring another jump in production.

If his training camp is any indication, a massive Year 2 may be coming.

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