Bucky Irving is Out, D'Andre Swift is Questionable Plus Injury Updates on Every Fantasy Relevant Player
Our 10th NFL Sunday is almost here, and fantasy owners need to make sure that they have all the latest injury updates before they set their final lineups. This is our Week 10 fantasy football injury report with the latest on all the biggest fantasy stars from around the league.
Quarterbacks Injury Report for Week 10
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
As expected, Daniels will not be playing this week, and Marcus Mariota will get the start. While he is obviously a major downgrade for the offense, there was some good news. Daniels did not suffer any ligament damage and may not even land on injured reserve.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Stroud did not practice this week and was unable to clear the concussion protocol. Davis Mills will start for the Texans this weekend. Mills is a slight downgrade from Stroud.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan is a notorious liar who can't be trusted. He's evasive, deceptive, and all we know as of now is that they will decide Saturday if Purdy will finally return from his toe injury on Sunday. However, his being active does not guarantee that he starts. You should not be depending on him or Mac Jones this week.
Running Backs Injury Report for Week 10
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Jones is officially listed as questionable with a toe and shoulder injury. It looks like he's shaping up to be a game-time decision. His absence would be a huge boost for Jordan Mason.
De'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift missed last week with a groin injury and is now also dealing with some sort of personal issue. He was limited on Wednesday, practiced in full on Thursday, and was a DNP on Friday. Officially, he's listed as questionable. This is a situation you may have to monitor right up until game time. If he's inactive, rookie Kyle Monangai is a must-start option.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Stevenson has been ruled out for Week 10 with a toe injury. We expect that TreVeyon Henderson will once again lead the backfield with Terrell Jennings mixing in and stealing goal-line touches.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There was some hope that Irving would be able to return this week, but he has once again been ruled out. Rachaad White continues to be the running back to start in Tampa with Irving sidelined.
Wide Receivers Injury Report for Week 10
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Wilson looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 10. He practiced in full on Friday and has been telling anyone that will listen that he expects to return from his knee injury on Sunday.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Thomas has been ruled out for Week 10 with an ankle sprain. Parker Washington is expected to serve as the WR1 in Jacksonville this week, but the team also added Jakobi Meyers before Tuesday's trade deadline.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
This is one to watch closely. McMillan was added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury. That's never a good sign. If he can't play this week, we'd expect Xavier Legette to be the team's top fantasy option at wide receiver.
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Boutte will not be suiting up in Week 10 due to a hamstring injury. Somebody is going to see an increased workload in New England, but it's anyone's guess who.
Tight Ends Injury Report for Week 10
Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
Fannin is dealing with a hamstring injury, but looks to be on the right side of questionable. If he's unable to play, it would be a huge boost for David Njoku.
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
Barner is looking truly questionable for Week 10. If he can't go, it should be a significant upgrade for rookie Elijah Arroyo.