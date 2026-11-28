The weekend is here, and that means we are running out of time to get our lineups set. Before you can lock your lineups in, you need all the latest injury updates on all the top fantasy football stars.

This week feels a little bit different because we've already had five games played, but there are still plenty of big injuries to be concerned about. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 12.

Injury Report: Week 12

Quarterbacks

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has been ruled out with a sprained ankle after failing to get on the practice field all week. Mac Jones will get the start in his absence. While Jones is a downgrade, he's good enough to maintain the Niners' fantasy weapons.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Perhaps mercifully, Herbert has been ruled out for Week 12 after failing to clear the league's concussion protocol. DJ Uiagalelei will get the start this week. You shouldn't be starting any of the Chargers' pass-catchers, but he really can't be much worse than Herbert has been this season.

QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Beck has once again been ruled out for Week 12 with a back injury. While it's unfortunate that he's missing valuable reps as a rookie, Josh Johnson looked better in his start than Beck did. This should not be viewed as bad news for Trey McBride owners.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold is off the injury report and is good to go for Week 12. He will take back over the starting job from Drew Lock.

Running Backs

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags have ruled out Tuten for Week 12 due to an ankle injury. Chris Rodriguez is expected to get the start and see the majority of the work against the Tennessee Titans. The hope is that this is just a one-week injury.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks has cleared the concussion protocol and will return this week. He will once again be splitting the backfield with David Montgomery, who returned last game. We expect Marks to lead the backfield, but that is not a sure thing.

Wide Receivers

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington aggravated an AC joint injury in his shoulder in practice and will not suit up in Week 12. This should lead to more opportunities for Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr, and rookie Josh Cameron.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins missed practice on Friday due to a hamstring injury and was downgraded to questionable. Apparently, he just woke up sore. We don't think he's in serious danger of missing the game, but a Friday addition to the injury report with a soft-tissue injury is alarming. Especially for Higgins, who has a history of hamstring injuries.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans is once again listed as questionable for Week 12 with an Achilles. This is par for the course for Evans, who has been questionable just about every week this season. We expect him to play, but it's worth monitoring his status just to be safe.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

As expected, Addison has once again been ruled out as he recovers from thumb surgery. He will not play in Week 12.

Tight Ends

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is once again questionable with an ankle injury and is shaping up to be a game-time call again this Sunday. He does have a shot to play, but with the Raiders' bye week coming in Week 13, we expect them to rest him until they return to action in Week 14. In theory, Michael Mayer should get more opportunities if Bowers is sidelined.

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson has been ruled out for Week 12 due to a hamstring injury, which could make Noah Fant an interesting streaming option. However, Fant is questionable with a calf injury, so make sure you monitor his status if you do decide to roll with him.

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