Week 12 NFL Injury Report: Joe Burrow Could Return, Bucky Irving Remains Out, Plus More Updates
Week 12 of the NFL season is almost here, and before you set your fantasy football lineups, you need to be sure that you are up to date on all the key injuries of the week. Be sure to monitor these situations up until game time and adjust accordingly. This is the fantasy football injury report for Week 12.
Week 12 NFL Quarterback Injury Report
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow is practicing this week, and with Joe Flacco banged up, he has taken a lot of reps with the first-team offense. In a bit of a surprise, he is questionable to play this week and sounds like he has a legitimate chance to start. Flacco has also been removed from the injury report.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart failed to clear the concussion protocol this week, and Jameis Winston will get another start. He is not a downgrade for any of the Giants' fantasy options, and could even be an upgrade. Even if that's not the case when it comes to actually winning the game.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers is looking like a legitimate game-time decision this week due to a left wrist injury. He's officially listed as questionable, and if he does play, he will be at risk of leaving due to re-injury. If he can't play, Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start. Rudolph is probably a slight downgrade.
Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
Gabriel is still in the concussion protocol and will not play in Week 12. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will get the first start of his career on Sunday.
Week 12 NFL Running Back Injury Report
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs is officially listed as questionable due to a knee injury and looks like a true game-time decision for Week 12. If he is not able to suit up, Emanuel Wilson is expected to get the start with Chris Brooks working in behind him.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Stevenson is expected to make his return this week. In his absence, rookie TreVeyon Henderson has exploded. It is unclear what this backfield will look like in Week 12 and beyond with Stevenson back in the mix.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco's knee injury is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Kareem Hunt will continue to lead the way in this backfield with Pacheco sidelined.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Irving will not make his long-awaited return this week due to his toe and shoulder injuries. It remains to be seen when he will return. This week, Sean Tucker is expected to serve as the lead rusher with Rachaad White mixing in and handling most of the pass-catching duties.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson has been ruled out for Week 12 and will now miss at least one more game before returning from his knee injury. The backfield work will be split between Bam Knight and Michael Carter.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Walker is listed as questionable with a glute injury. We don't know much about this new injury yet, but it sounds like he should be good to go. This is a situation that we will have to monitor up until game time. If he can't go, Zach Charbonnet would become a very interesting starting option.
Week 12 NFL Wide Receiver Injury Report
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
As expected, London has been ruled out for Week 12. Darnell Mooney will serve as the team's WR1 on Sunday.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
BTJ will not return to action this week and will miss another game due to an ankle injury. This will leave Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington as the starting wideouts in Jacksonville.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Reed will not make his return from a broken collarbone this week. However, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both good to go, and Matthew Golden looks to be on the right side of questionable.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy is listed as questionable for Week 12 with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play after getting in a full practice.
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Boutte will return to action this week, which should throw cold water on Mack Hollins's fantasy relevance.
Week 12 NFL Tight End Injury Report
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Strange looks to be on the wrong side of questionable once again this week after failing to get in a full practice, but he is officially listed as questionable.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Gesicki is set to return from his pectoral injury this week. It is not clear how snaps will be distributed amongst the Cincy tight ends.