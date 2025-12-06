Jayden Daniels, Omarion Hampton Return, Drake London Out, Plus More Week 14 Injuries
It's Saturday, and our 14th football Sunday is right around the corner. Before we set our fantasy football lineups for the week, we have to be up to date on all the most important injuries. This is the final fantasy football injury report for Week 14.
Week 14 Quarterback NFL Injury Report
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels is set to return from his dislocated elbow this week. He is a significant upgrade over Marcus Mariota and should boost the value of Terry McLaurin and all the other weapons in Washington.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, but is fully expected to play and start this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether he looks healthy on the field this week is a whole other question. He hasn't looked right since returning from his hamstring injury.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert had surgery on his broken non-throwing hand on Monday and is expected to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. You may want to have a backup plan just in case he suffers a setback or is a late scratch.
Week 14 Running Back NFL Injury Report
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
It sounds like Hampton will finally return from his broken ankle this week. It's not clear how much he'll play in his first game back, but he should definitely cast Kimani Vidal back to your bench. This is a situation you should monitor up until game time.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara is set to miss a second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Devin Neal is expected to get another start with Kamara sidelined. Taysom Hill could also see an increased role on the ground.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson is not going to return this week, and it sounds like there is a decent chance that he doesn't return this season. With Emari Demercado also questionable to return in Week 14, this backfield will likely be split between Bam Knight and Michael Carter, with Knight leading the way again this week.
Week 14 Wide Receivers NFL Injury Report
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London will miss another week due to his knee injury. The Falcons hope to get him back in the next week or two. Darnell Mooney will once again serve as the WR1 in Atlanta
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Higgins has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to return after missing Week 13. His return should be an upgrade for Joe Burrow.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play this week. If he were to miss time, it would hurt Matthew Stafford, but it could leave more touchdown opportunities for Puka Nacua.
Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
Harrison has been ruled out after injuring his heel in Week 13. With Greg Dortch also ruled it, Michael Wilson could see a ton of targets in Week 14.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave is considered questionable for Week 14. However, he looks to be on the right side of questionable. If he is unable to play, it would be a boost for Devaughn Vele.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans will not return to action this week, and neither will Jalen McMillan. This WR corps will continue to be headed by Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Reed was a limited participant in practice this week, but it sounds like he could miss one more game before returning from his broken collar bone and foot injury. If he were to return, it would further muddy the fantasy wide receiver outlook in Green Bay.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze has been ruled out for Week 14 due to a foot injury. This should open up more opportunities for DJ Moore and Luther Burden III.
Week 14 Tight End Injury Report
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid is considered questionable for Week 14 with a knee and hamstring injury. If he misses another game, Dawson Knox will be the starter for another week.
