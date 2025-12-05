Jayden Daniels Set for Return on Sunday Against Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders were projected to regress in 2025. No one could have seen what happened to Jayden Daniels, however. Daniels has missed time with knee, hamstring, and elbow issues. The dislocated elbow injury appeared much worse and could have put him on the shelf for the season. Fortunately, it was not worse.

Now, Daniels has five weeks potentially to basically get ready for 2026. The Commanders stand at 3-9 and probably will not end up with the top draft pick. However, he has a few plus opportunities to help out fantasy football rosters as the season wraps up.

The only key for the Commanders game this weekend is keeping Jayden Daniels healthy. pic.twitter.com/j7XHabXNvn — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) December 5, 2025

While health is the number one priority, fantasy impact is paramount here. Let us take a quick look at what might happen in Week 14 and potentially beyond.

Jayden Daniels Against The Minnesota Vikings

One of the strangest things with the Washington Commanders this season has been their unusually high conversion rate inside the red zone. Washington ranks second at 69.7 percent. The only problem with the Commanders is they have only visited the red zone 33 times. Opponents have a whopping 46 times, however.

That number jumps up with Daniels in the lineup err the potential for opportunities anyway. Marcus Mariota can move the ball but a healthy Daniels with weapons has further upside. Zach Ertz is looking like the tight end of old. Deebo Samuel will welcome the change and Terry McLaurin is 100% for what feels like the first time in forever.

McLaurin caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown last week. If the running game can get a little boost from the scrambling ability of Daniels, that will help. J.J. McCarthy coming back might help the Washington offense with the propensity of mistakes that Minnesota has been making lately.

By the way, Samuel and McLaurin combined for 160 yards last week receiving. With Minnesota out of contention like Washington, points and yards could be on the increase in Week 14. Yards may not be as much in abundance, however.

Weeks 15-17 Express Outlook

If one is wondering what the schedule looks like for Daniels and Washington the rest of the way, here you go.

Week 15 - @ New York Giants

Week 16 - vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17 - vs Dallas Cowboys

That sets up pretty well for Daniels and the Washington offense. Naturally, things could change if the weather should decide to be a little uglier than expected. Washington beat the Giants in Week 1 and New York seems dedicated to playing as little defense as possible the rest of the way. Philadelphia's defense can be run on as we saw with Chicago.

Then, there is Dallas. Let's face it. Dallas has its own issues and defensively cannot stop much of anything sometimes. Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs may still be running toward the endzone on Friday even. That Dallas game could see both teams score 30+ points. Daniels would be in line for an excellent fantasy day for what would be the Final for fantasy football players.

A Last Word

This could be a nice little run for those who have stuck with Daniels and Washington in this most challenging of seasons. While it may not be quite like those games against New York and Las Vegas, the fantasy production might be close enough.

