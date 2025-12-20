Alvin Kamara & Rashee Rice Out Plus More NFL Stars on the Week 16 Injury Report

It's Saturday, and Week 16 weekend football is here early this week. Before you set your lineup for the second round of the fantasy football playoffs. You need to know all the latest injury updates for all the key fantasy options. This is the fantasy football injury report for Week 16.

Week 16 Quarterback Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Smith will return this week from his shoulder and back injuries and will start for the Raiders against the Houston Texans in Week 16. He is a slight upgrade over Kenny Pickett, but in this matchup, Brock Bowers is the only pass-catcher worth starting regardless.

Week 16 Running Back Injury Report

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs is listed as questionable for Week 16 with a knee injury. While we do believe he is legitimately questionable, he usually tends to fight through questionable designation and play well until the wheels fall off. Our only concern is if he's at risk of having the wheels fall off during the matchup. Emanuel Wilson is the next man up if he doesn't play.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara has once again been ruled out for Week 16 due to a knee injury, and Devin Neal has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Audric Estime is expected to get the start and Evan Hull could be in the mix, too. If you have to start a Saints running back, we'd go with Estime.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks looks like he's fighting to play this week after exiting with an ankle injury last week. Nick Chubb is also practicing in full for Week 16. If Marks can't play, Chubb is likely the next man up. Jawhar Jordan becomes too risky to play if either back plays, and it looks like they both might.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Swift is questionable for Week 16 with a groin injury. The good news is he plays on Saturday, so we will be able to adjust early. Be sure to follow the inactives before the start of the game. If he can't play, rookie Kyle Monangai becomes a must-start.

Week 16 Wide Receiver Injury Report

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice was unable to clear the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 16. Xavier Worthy is expected to step up as the WR1 in his absence.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London is listed as questionable, but is expected to play in Week 16. He should immediately step in as the team's wideout. His presence could hurt Kyle Pitts, who has been hot since he's been sidelined.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins has not cleared the concussion protocol, but is listed as questionable. While he may not be likely to play, he still has a chance. We expect to have more information at some point on Saturday since he has to clear the protocol to play.

Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 16. He is still dealing with a heel injury, but it sounds like he expects to make his return on Sunday. This could hurt Michael Wilson.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston is questionable for Week 16 due to a groin injury. If he can play, he has a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he can't play, tight end Oronde Gadsden II could be the biggest beneficiary if he misses the game.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson is questionable for Saturday's game due to chest and shoulder injuries. If he can't play, all the Packers' wide receivers could get a big boost, most notably Jayden Reed.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Odunze has been ruled out for Week 16 due to a foot injury, and Luther Burden has also been ruled out with an ankle injury. This could lead to a huge opportunity for DJ Moore.

Week 16 Tight End Injury Report

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku has been ruled out for Week 16 with a knee injury. Harold Fannin Jr will once again see a bump in volume.

