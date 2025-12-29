George Kittle’s Positive Injury Update Could End Jake Tonges’ Fantasy Hype

George Kittle has been one of the most dominant and reliable tight ends in fantasy football this season, consistently producing at an elite level when on the field. His combination of athleticism, red-zone usage, and chemistry with his quarterback, Brock Purdy, has made him a weekly difference-maker at the position. However, fantasy managers were left concerned after Kittle missed Week 16 due to injury, raising questions at a crucial point in the season.

As some fantasy seasons are to be decided in week 18, Kittle’s availability becomes increasingly important. This article will provide the latest update on his injury status and outlook heading into Week 18, helping managers determine whether they can confidently count on him or need to prepare alternative options.

George Kittle Injury Update

George Kittle is currently TE12 in fantasy football, averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game despite missing six total games this season and parts of several others. Over his nine-year NFL career, he has consistently been one of the league’s top tight ends.

Kittle is pushing to play in Week 18 after missing Week 17 due to a low-to-mid ankle sprain suffered in the third quarter of the 49ers’ Week 16 win over the Colts. His potential return is especially significant with a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Seahawks on the horizon.

#49ers George Kittle (ankle) is “pushing to play this Saturday and he has a chance to be back,” per @AdamSchefter



Via: @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/ojuv70GnsK — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 29, 2025

San Francisco 49ers Week 18 Matchup

In Week 18, the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in a game with major playoff implications. While both teams have already secured playoff spots, the 12-4 49ers and 13-3 Seahawks will be battling for the top seed and a potential first-round bye.

From a fantasy perspective, this matchup is noteworthy, as some leagues may still be undecided. The Seahawks rank 29th against opposing tight ends in fantasy, giving George Kittle or Jake Tonges a potentially favorable matchup, depending on who starts. This is a serious situation for fantasy managers to monitor.

Fantasy Football Impact: TE Jake Tonges as a Potential Injury Replacement

Even though George Kittle is trending in the right direction, it’s always wise to monitor potential replacement options during this crucial part of the season. One player to watch is Jake Tonges, who has stepped in effectively for Kittle this year. Kittle missed portions of Weeks 1–6 as well as Week 16, and Tonges performed well during that span. Over these seven games, he averaged 12 fantasy points per game, hauled in six targets per game, and totaled 293 yards with five touchdowns.

Tonges is in his third NFL season, but all of his receiving production has come in 2025. The former UDFA fullback turned tight end is enjoying a breakout year, making him a viable option should Kittle miss more time.

