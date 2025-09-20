Week 3 NFL Injury Report: Updates On Jayden Daniels, Tucker Kraft, And 7 More Players
It's almost time for kickoff on our third football Sunday of the season. Before we set our lineups, we need to know all of the injuries and implications heading into Week 3. This is the Week 3 fantasy football injury report.
QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels has been ruled out for Week 3 with a sprained knee. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will get the start in his absence. This is a downgrade for the entire offense, but it will likely hurt Terry McLaurin more than it does Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Fields will miss Week 3 with a concussion. Tyrod Taylor will get the start this week. There is a strong chance that he is actually an upgrade for all the pass-catchers in New York; however, he is not a startable option if you lost Fields.
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy has gone from sounding doubtful early in the week with a toe injury to sounding like he is questionable and a true game-time decision this week. We aren't so sure his return would cause any massive change in our rankings for the rest of the 49ers' fantasy options.
QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy will miss Week 3 with an ankle injury. After missing this game, he will have missed 19 of 21 possible NFL games. Carson Wentz will start in his place this week. Again, we aren't sure that he's a downgrade for the Vikings' pass-catchers.
RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Charbonnet is considered doubtful for Week 3 with a foot injury. His likely absence is a huge boost for the fantasy value of Kenneth Walker III, who should now see a ton of volume in a game that could end up being a very run-heavy game for the Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka is listed as questionable for Week 3 with hip and groin injuries. However, he was able to return to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, which gives him a decent chance of playing this weekend. It sounds like he's on the right side of questionable. Chris Godwin has already been ruled out for Sunday's game, so if Egbuka were to miss the game, Sterling Shepard would likely see an increased role in the passing attack.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy is considered a game-time decision due to his shoulder injury this week after being limited in practice all week. If he does play, he comes with significant re-injury concerns. While his presence would be an upgrade for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, all it really does otherwise is make the rest of the Chiefs' WR corps unusable.
TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Kraft injured his knee in practice this week and was listed as a DNP on Friday. It is looking like he could be in danger of missing this week's game despite him downplaying the injury after it happened. He should be considered a game-time decision, and fantasy owners should have a backup plan ready to go.
TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren is listed as questionable this week with a toe injury. However, he was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and is looking like he is on the right side of questionable for Week 3. This is still a situation to keep your eye on when inactives come out.