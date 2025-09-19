Fantasy Football Impact: Brock Purdy to be Game-Time Decision in Week 3
Brock Purdy was listed today as a Game-Time Decision for the 49ers' Sunday matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. What originally was meant to be a 2-4 week injury looks like to may pan out to be just a one-week absence. However, Kyle Shanahan has emphasized that they are taking this very carefully, and he will be monitored through pregame warmups. This leads to a need to dissect the matter, and truly figure out the probability of whether Purdy does, or does not play this week.
Fantasy Football Impact
First and foremost, we must weight the impact of this situation. Reports seem to trend towards Purdy playing, but it is still up in the air. If Purdy does play, he will surely have a slight downgrade as a quarterbacking asset. I would be weary in starting him given re-injury risk and reduced mobility.
Luckily for the 49ers, Will Johnson and Max Melton are both listed as questionable to play in this game. If they are out, this somewhat offsets the Purdy injury. I would start Purdy but only pending your replacements. View our rankings as a decision-aid.
Should Purdy be out, Mac Jones will start again. He actually played quite well against the Saints in Week 2 as he threw for 273 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. Jones may just be a high-end backup in the NFL. Remember, he did have a nice rookie year in which he made the pro bowl. I do not shift stock a ton on an 49ers' whether Purdy or Jones does start.
Purdy is dealing with a turf toe injury, however, his injury is a sprain as opposed to the tear of Joe Burrow. This allows for Purdy to manage his injury, rehab, and reduce inflammation. It is more about pain tolerance and swelling, and if managed just fine, he can return sooner than later. 2-4 weeks was the timeline, but to return closer to 2 weeks is clearly not surprising, thus making him a game-time decision.
Based on what we know, I would lean against Purdy playing. With the swelling and pain management matter, it is just going to be difficult on his mobility in the pocket. The level of play clearly takes a hit. The 49ers are 2-0 and so I see little reason to take the risk on Purdy playing the game. Mac Jones performed just fine, so let him play again.
Ultimately, we do not know how Purdy feels and how the training staff views the matter. It will be up to the team to determine his playing status. Jones is preparing to start, but if they go to Purdy, so be it.