Week 5 Fantasy Football Final Injury Report: Ashton Jeanty, Ja'Marr Chase, And Updates On All The Top Stars

It's Friday, and it's time for the final injury report for all of Sunday's games. This is all the information you'll need on this week's injuries before setting your lineups. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 5.

Injury Report: Week 5

Quarterbacks

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson has been ruled out for Week 5 due to an ankle injury and could miss additional time beyond this week. Tyler Huntley is set to get the start on Sunday. He is a significant downgrade for all the Ravens' weapons.

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels is set to return this week and will play in a new elbow brace. This return couldn't have come at a better time, with Marcus Mariota being ruled out with a knee injury.

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams was able to return to practice on Friday and has an outside shot at returning this week. However, next week still seems like a much more likely return date.

Running Backs

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

It sounds like Jeanty is truly questionable for Week 5 due to a foot/ankle injury. He could end up being a game-time call. If Mike Washington is on your waiver wire, you should pick him up immediately.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley has been ruled out for Week 5, and Tank Bigsby has been placed on IR. That leaves Will Shipley as the lead back on Sunday. The team also elevated Dameon Pierce from the practice squad.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall has once again been ruled out for Week 5, which will leave Braelon Allen to handle lead-back duties for the Jets on Sunday.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

After a massive Week 4, Kyle Monangai has been ruled out for this week's game with a turf toe injury. D'Andre Swift should step back in as the lead back, while Roschon Johnson steps into the RB2 role.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 5. If he is at all limited or misses this game, it would be a huge boost for TreVeyon Henderson.

RB Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

It looks like Dowdle has a strong chance to return this week. He is still considered questionable but seems to be trending in the right direction.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara is listed as questionable with a back injury, but does appear to be likely to play on Sunday.

RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Brooks has been ruled out this week, which should consolidate the backfield to just MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. We still don't like either of them, but it is a better situation.

Wide Receivers

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase was able to practice on Friday and has a chance to clear the concussion protocol before Sunday. We should have more news on Saturday. If he plays, he will be a full-go.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is questionable for Week 5 with an adductor injury. There is a chance that he could play, but we are not optimistic about his availability or his production if he is active.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

It looks like Jefferson is on the right side of questionable after returning to practice from his ankle injury. Jordan Addison also looks to be trending towards playing as well.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey looks very questionable for Week 5 due to a foot injury, and even if he is healthy, he is going to be banged up. Quentin Johnston has already been ruled out, so they could certainly use McConkey. The Chargers offense is a sinking ship.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith has been ruled out for Week 5. This likely won't be the last game he misses with this hamstring injury.

WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Diggs has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. However, there is some potentially good news. It looks like Terry McLaurin is trending toward returning from his hamstring injury. Antonio Williams could be an intriguing streamer this week.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate gave us a scare popping up on the injury report with a back injury on Thursday after his first big breakout week, but it appears to be a non-issue.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas has once again been ruled out with an ankle injury. Malik Washington and Chris Bell should see more targets.

Tight Ends

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert is set to return this week and has been removed from the injury report.

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