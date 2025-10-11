Lamar Jackson, Ja’Marr Chase, And More NFL Stars Land On Week 6 Injury Report
NFL Sunday is almost here, and you need to be sure that you're keeping track of all the injuries around the league before you lock in your lineup. These are all the injuries to key fantasy players for Week 6. This is the Week 6 fantasy football injury report.
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson has once again been ruled out for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, and Cooper Rush will get another start. This is a huge downgrade for everyone on the offense. The good news is, the Ravens have a bye in Week 7, which should give them time to heal up and get healthy.
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray looks very questionable for Week 6 due to an ankle injury. He will likely end up being a true game-time decision on Sunday. If he can't play, Jacoby Brissett would be the next man up. While Brissett is bad and significant downgrade, the situation could be worse.
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy has been officially ruled out for Week 6 due to his toe injury, but it does look like Mac Jones will be good to go. Expect Jones to get the start on Sunday. This is a lateral move for the Niners.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Hubbard has once again been ruled with a calf injury. Rico Dowdle will get another start in another great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara is looking like a true game-time decision for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. If he is ruled out or ends up being limited, it would be a huge boost for Kendre Miller, who has already been taking over the backfield.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase left practice on Friday with an illness and is now considered questionable for Week 6. We will need to get more information on this before we jump to any conclusions.
WR Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb has once again been ruled out with an ankle injury and will miss at least one more game. George Pickens will once again serve as the Cowboys' WR1 this week against the Panthers.
WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers is listed as questionable for Week 6 with a shoulder injury. However, he looks to be on the right side of questionable. We'd expect him to give it a go, but be sure to monitor the situation.
WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
McLaurin has not been officially ruled out yet with his quad injury, because the Commanders play on Monday Night Football, but he is not expected to play. Deebo Samuel should be good to go.
WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
Pearsall has been ruled out for Week 6 and will not play; however, Jauan Jennings is expected to return to action.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston is expected to be a true game-time decision on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. This is an injury you will likely have to monitor up until kickoff. His absence could bring fantasy relevance back to Ladd McConkey.
WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin has been ruled out for Week 6 due to soreness in his previously injured fibula.
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers has once again been ruled out this week due to his knee injury. However, Michael Mayer is set to return from his concussion and could be a viable streaming option this week.
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Strange has been placed on injured reserve with a hip injury and is expected to miss at least five weeks.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Sanders is listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury, but it sounds like he has a decent chance of making his return.