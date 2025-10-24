Why Derrick Henry Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
San Francisco 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been plagued with injury following his 1,300-yard campaign in 2023. Last season, Aiyuk suited up in just seven games prior to a season-ending knee injury.
Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL, leaving him sidelined for an extended period of action. Entering Week 8, Aiyuk is yet to suit up for an injury-riddled 49ers squad in 2025. Despite disappointing signs, San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch has remained optimistic regarding Aiyuk’s status. Lynch offered that Aiyuk has made solid progress towards a return and is trending towards suiting up down the stretch of season.
The former first-round pick inked a four-year deal with the club, worth $120 million in August of 2024. Prior to his 2024 injury, Aiyuk managed 25 catches for 374 yards.
The 49ers have endured a plethora of injuries throughout the roster, especially in the receiving corps. Aside from Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle have each missed time this season among San Francisco’s group of pass-catchers.
The team will gear up for a crucial matchup versus the Houston Texans in Week 8, coming off a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons their last time out. Here’s a fantasy football outlook entering Sunday’s clash:
Kendrick Bourne, Ricky Pearsall Emerge In Brandon Aiyuk’s Absence
As the team enters its 18th consecutive contest with Aiyuk sidelined, fellow receivers Ricky Pearsall and Kendrick Bourne have stepped up in his absence this season. Bourne posted back-to-back 142-yard performances in Weeks 5 and 6, marking season-high efforts from the offense thus far.
Pearsall opened the season with some of the top receiver production in the NFL, racking up 100-yard efforts in two of his first four games, averaging over 80 yards through the air prior to a knee injury, which has kept him sidelined dating back to San Francisco’s Sep. 28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Entering Week 8, Pearsall is set to miss his third straight game versus Houston, as Bourne prepares to take over the reins in the passing game once again. Pearsall has averaged 13.1 PPR points per game through his first four games, offering fantasy owners solid production prior to a PCL injury.
Bourne will look to bounce back, coming off a quiet two-catch, 14-yard outing versus the Falcons in Week 7. Kittle is also expected to ramp up efforts entering his second week since coming off Injured Reserve. The 49ers will hope for a big day from its passing attack versus a stout Texans defense.