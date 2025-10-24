49ers Fantasy Football Injury Report: Mac Jones To Start Plus Ricky Pearsall Updates
It is becoming a weekly trend that we must look at the 49ers injury report and analyze their injuries. This team cannot stay healthy and it has drastic fantasy football implications. They do have George Kittle back, but they do also have to work with the injuries of Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall. It appears that the 49ers offense is trending healthier, but they are not yet at the finish line.
Fantasy Football Impact
It is looking very likely that Mac Jones will be starting this Sunday. We can expect an announcement as soon as this evening (Friday). This does leave us with a large sample size to off of, making it easy to project this offense.
Ricky Pearsall is the other injured asset on this offense. His knee has continued to be an issue that has caused him to miss practice all week long. It seems extremely unlikely that he will be suiting up this Sunday.
Mac Jones is passing for 281 Yards per Game. In five games, he has 6 Touchdowns on a 67% completion percentage. He does have 4 Interceptions. Jones has been a reliable backup. In regards to fantasy football, Jones is just the QB23 on a Per Game basis. He has some more weapons back and so he can be a sleeper pickup if you need, but he should not be the first option.
The 49ers receiving core has Kittle at tight end and we do expect him to play better by the week. Week 8 might not be his absolute best, but it should be much improved from last week. He can be startable in my opinion.
Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne will lead the wideouts in this offense. As Pearsall is likely to be out, they both have great value. Bourne took a step back in Week 7, but he should be back to a very good target share that could exceed 20%. Jennings should be around the same. They are both startable in fantasy football.
Stock Watch
Mac Jones is startable only if he is the clear best option.
Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are both Flex options with WR2 upside.
Ricky Pearsall is expected to be out.
George Kittle is startable, but at your own decision given your options.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Rankings:
Mac Jones: QB19
Jauan Jennings: WR31
Kendrick Bourne: WR39
George Kittle: TE3
49ers Week 8 Injury Report
Brock Purdy has been limited in practice all week. He is not expected to be active. Mac Jones will start play his 6th game as the starting quarterback for the 5-2 49ers.
Ricky Pearsall continues to battle his knee injury which should see him out one more week here. He should be very likely to return in Week 9 versus the Giants.