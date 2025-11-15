Drake London Expected to Play Against Carolina on Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons are in hot water at 3-6. Some pundits felt that the team might be able to contend for the NFC South title. Instead, the season has gone south again. It does not matter who is under center as things just seem to always go wrong at the worst times.
Naturally, Raheem Morris could use a healthy Drake London this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. London was fighting an illness during the middle of the week and seemed to have some sort of back issue. We have seen how back injuries can just worsen out of nowhere. Sam LaPorta is now on injured reserve for Detroit as a cautionary tale.
Fortunately, it appears, right now, that London is trending toward playing in Week 11. There was this positive development.
Nothing is ever certain in the NFL these days. However, take that as a bit of good news heading into a crucial Week 11 for Atlanta and Drake London fantasy football owners alike.
Drake London's Impact For Atlanta
It cannot be measured how good London has been over the past four or five weeks. With 37 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns in that span, we may be seeing that breakout from the wide receiver at long last. That was why a jolt was felt when London was looking iffy during the middle of the week.
Without London, Michael Penix Jr. would have to rely on and Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts more. However, Pitts has not had one 70 yard receiving day this season despite catching multiple passes in all nine contests. Atlanta's passing offense netted just 150 yards through the air against Indianapolis with London getting 104 and a score. Robinson looked better last week but had struggled of late.
Bigger concerns than London may be Penix Jr. and his lack of accuracy. Then again, that hurts London as well. Too often, the quarterback struggles in long stretches of games. Last week in Berlin, Atlanta could not convert a single third down. It begs the question, how many more yards would London have if not for his quarterback.
Anyhow, London is relied on heavily in this offense. The passer rating when targeted with London on the field is above 100. He is right on pace for about 1200-1300 yards at this rate. That is providing he is 100% ready to go on Sunday.
Some Final Trends And Thoughts
Basically, the latest news suggests again that London will be starting on Sunday. One good thing is that we should get a decision before lunchtime for sure. Pivots can be made if the need arises. However, as we mentioned above, Penix Jr. would have Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts as basic options if London cannot go.
Again, note that Penix needs to be better which would make Atlanta's receiving corps better, including Drake London. That will be key on Sunday along with the Falcons being at home where they usually perform a little better.