Drake London Expected to Play Against Carolina on Sunday

There’s a lot of people who question Justin Fields ability to throw the football.



But in 2025 he has a better completion percentage (62.7%) than:



Jayden Daniels

Tyrod Taylor

Bryce Young

Joe Flacco

Tyler Shough

Jacoby Brissett

Bo Nix

Caleb Williams

Trevor Lawrence

Michael Penix… pic.twitter.com/dOkwde5UcD