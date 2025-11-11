NFL Coaching Hot Seat Rankings: Four Whose Jobs Could Be in Jeopardy
With the season beginning to slip away as November rolls on, the NFL coaching hot seat is only getting warmer in multiple cities.
Through 10 weeks, only Brian Callahan of the Titans has lost his job, with Mike McCoy taking over as the interim. Still, there are plenty of other coaches who should be concerned, as six teams (excluding Tennessee) have either one or two victories.
Over the past three years and two-plus seasons, we’ve seen 17 coaches fired, the most in three years since 1970. It appears we’re likely headed for a smaller number this year, even with 15 teams sitting below .500.
So who’s on the hottest of seats? Let’s start in Atlanta, where the Falcons have talent but not the wins to match it.
4. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons
Hot seat meter: 3
Previous Meter: N/A
The Falcons have an elite receiver, an elite running back, another quality back and a solid pass rush. They also play in the NFC South. And yet, Atlanta is 3–6 and looking at another long year that ends without a first-round pick, having already dealt it to the Rams.
Morris has now been a head coach for four-plus years, first with Tampa Bay and then with Atlanta, and has a career record of 32–54 with no playoff appearances. Owner Arthur Blank is typically patient, as evidenced by Arthur Smith going 7–10 in three consecutive seasons before being dismissed.
The problem for Morris? He’s in the midst of his third season, and none of them are likely to end with a winning mark. It might be time for Blank to make another change, seeking the Falcons’ first postseason appearance since 2017.
3. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
Hot seat meter: 4
Previous meter: N/A
The Bengals were 3–4 and coming off a win over the Steelers. They had momentum and a pair of home games against the Jets and Bears coming up. The playoffs were possible.
Then, Cincinnati allowed more than 500 yards to both New York and Chicago, giving up 86 combined points in a pair of losses despite racking up 893 yards and 80 points on offense. While the season-ending toe injury to Joe Burrow is an excuse for why the Bengals are likely to miss the playoffs for the fifth time in seven years under Taylor, at some point, the issues are overwhelming.
Taylor’s decision to fire longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo looks more inexcusable by the day. Anarumo now oversees the Colts’ defense, which has helped Indianapolis to first place in the AFC South. Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s defense is dead last in points and yards allowed under Al Golden.
Considering Marvin Lewis lasted 16 years without a playoff win, it’s unlikely Taylor will be fired. But it has to be considered.
2. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
Hot seat meter: 7
Previous meter: 6
Last week, the Jets threw up a white flag the size of New Jersey. They traded Quinnen Williams. They traded Sauce Gardner. They were ready to capitulate.
And then the Browns came to MetLife Stadium, and New York won, 27–20, on two kickoff-return touchdowns. It’s the kind of defeat that makes one wonder, perhaps even owner Jimmy Haslam, whether keeping Stefanski really has much value.
At 2–7, the Browns are headed for a very high draft choice. They could be looking to select a quarterback, especially with the way Dillon Gabriel has been playing since being installed as a starter in Week 5, completing 59.9% of his passes while averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
Cleveland is destined for another last-place finish in the AFC North. It also holds two first-round picks. Are Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry the best people to oversee that operation?
1. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins
Hot seat meter: 8
Previous meter: 10
Similar to Daboll, what’s the rationale for keeping McDaniel, even with Sunday’s upset of Buffalo? It’s an even more challenging conversation when factoring in that general manager Chris Grier has already been fired.
With the Dolphins needing a replacement for Grier, it’s likely whoever that is will want their own coach and, eventually, their own quarterback. McDaniel is an intelligent offensive coach who understands motion and spacing as well as anybody, but Miami has gone downhill over the past two seasons.
After making the playoffs in 2023 for the second consecutive year, Miami won eight games in ’24 and now sits at 3–7, often losing in non-competitive ways. In those eight losses, the Dolphins have three losses by at least 20 points. Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t helped, throwing a league-worst 13 interceptions, including consecutive games against the Chargers and Browns with three picks apiece.
Barring a significant turnaround, McDaniel will need a realtor.