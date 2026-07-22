Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Continues Fantasy Baseball Tumble With Latest Injury News

The New York Yankees are one of the more battle-tested teams in the MLB this season, dealing with a plethora of injuries to key contributors through the first half of the team’s schedule. Despite nagging injury concerns, the Yankees have carved out an encouraging 58-44 record to this point of the season, currently in possession of the No. 2 seed in the American League.

Players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton remain sidelined due to respective issues, and while Judge has received some positive updates, Stanton’s situation doesn’t appear to be improving as of yet. The former MVP suffered a calf strain during New York’s 12-4 win over the Houston Astros on April 24 and has yet to make his return to the field.

On Monday, the organization revealed that there is no official timetable for Stanton’s minor-league assignment as he continues to work his way back from injury. His absence will affect both the Yankees' offense, which has seen its share of inconsistency at Stanton’s spot, as well as fantasy baseball players forced to fill that void of production.

He opened the season with promising output, slashing .256/.302/.422 with 23 hits, 14 RBIs, eight runs and three homers, but managed just 24 appearances in the Yankees’ lineup.

Stanton’s absence will continue to affect the landscape of fantasy baseball after coming into the season with an ADP inside the top-150 hitters. Let’s monitor his fantasy outlook down the stretch of the season, while managers look for outside help to replace his production down the stretch of the season.

Giancarlo Stanton Rehabbing Calf Strain, No Timetable For Return Sets Up Drop Candidacy

Jun 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured players Giancarlo Stanton (27) and Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the overall tone of his latest update, there is some positive news regarding Stanton’s absence. Reports have indicated the star outfielder is nowhere near a potential return, exemplified by a lack of timetable from Yankees skipper Aaron Boone. Still, the details indicate he could be set up to return later in the season.

He began running sessions prior to last week’s All-Star break and should be in line to begin simulated appearances over the next several weeks.

Still, without a defined timestamp for a return to the diamond, Stanton has emerged as a drop candidate throughout fantasy baseball leagues. According to FantasyPros’ roster data, Stanton is rostered in roughly 20% of leagues at this point of the year.

Giancarlo Stanton isn't close to returning. Though Stanton has resumed his running progression after a recent calf strain, #Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday there is "no timeline" for Stanton to play in Minor League games. He has been out since April 24. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 20, 2026

With greater production to start the year, there could have been a case to stash him for fantasy players, but as the situation currently stands, there is minimal upside to retaining Stanton among lineups. Considering the length of his absence, it’s hard to imagine him living up to the reliable output he’s managed over recent years.

The diehard Stanton loyalists should continue to monitor the status of the two-time Silver Slugger, but he’s likely a safe drop for now in fantasy.

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