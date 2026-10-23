Matthew Golden & George Kittle Headline Week 7 NFL Fantasy Football DFS Tournament-Winning Plays

If your cash-game DFS strategy is all about safe floors and sensible choices, GPP tournaments are here to politely ask you to throw that sensible playbook into a dumpster fire. Winning a massive slate doesn't come from playing it safe. It comes from chasing a player's ceiling while embracing a little chaos, and finding the low-owned gems that make the rest of the field double-check their television screens on Sunday afternoon. To finish at the top of a massive leader board on Sunday's main slate, your lineup must capture multi-touchdown upside and take calculated leverage spots against the field. Let's dive into the high-upside stacks and slate-breaking plays built to bring home the big check on Week 7.

Quarterbacks Who Can Win Tournaments

To win a tournament, your quarterback must produce 30+ fantasy points, either through dual-threat rushing production or efficient multi-touchdown passing performances in high-total environments.

Jared Goff: The Stack That Could Break the Slate

Matchup: vs. Green Bay Packers DraftKings: $6,800 FanDuel: $8,000 Projected Fantasy Points: 20.3

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff leads the team onto the field from the tunnel for the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Goff anchors one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Operating inside a high-scoring game environment against the Packers (52.5 game total), Goff offers a tournament-winning ceiling if the contest devolves into a classic NFC North shootout. While he offers minimal rushing floor, his deep-ball accuracy allows for multi-TD, 300+ yard ceiling games. Pairing Goff with two of his primary pass-catchers gives you direct correlation to monopolize a huge chunk of the slate's scoring.

Brock Purdy: High-Efficiency Volume

Matchup: vs. Atlanta Falcons DraftKings: $6,600 FanDuel: $8,500

Evaluate Purdy's passing ceiling against an Atlanta defense susceptible to big plays over the middle. Purdy consistently posts elite yards-per-attempt numbers and offers a solid touchdown rate when San Francisco reaches the red-zone.

Running Backs With Slate-Breaking Upside

Running back tournament players demand elite workload, high-value touches (targets and red-zone carries), yards after contact, and breakaway explosive play-potential.

Jahmyr Gibbs: The Premium Ceiling Play

DraftKings: $9,800 FanDuel: $$9,800 Projected Points: 30.6

Gibbs leads the Week 7 model in projected scoring. His dual-threat capacity, combining home-run threat with high target share out of the backfield, gives him ceiling that can outpace any player on the slate. While fitting his $9,800 salary requires sacrifices elsewhere, his 30+ point upside makes him the ideal tournament anchor.

Christian McCaffrey: Elite Production Without the Top Price

DraftKings: $7,600 FanDuel: $8,700 Projected Points: 23.4

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey provides an incredible salary-adjusted ceiling. While Gibbs commands a slate-high $9,800 salary on DraftKings, McCaffrey offers a near identical 20+ point ceiling at a massive $2,200 discount. San Francisco's managed-workload scheme has kept McCaffrey efficient (4.7 YPC and 55.6% success rate), preserving his explosive big-play potential and goal-line domination for high-leverage scoring.

Additional Running Backs to Evaluate

Bijan Robinson: High route participation and explosive dual-threat capability in an up-tempo matchup.

Kyren Williams: Secure red-zone carry share and high snap in a favorable game script.

Chuba Hubbard: Expanding touch count and workload consolidation that the field may under-own relative to price.

Wide Receivers Who Can Break the Slate

Focus on wideouts with elite target shares, high air-yard distribution and strong yards per route run.

Puka Nacua: The Volume Based Superstar

Matchup: vs. Las Vegas Raiders DraftKings: $8,400 FanDuel: $9,100 Projected Points: 23.9

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs for 22 yards after a complete pass against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua leads all wide receivers in projected Week 7 scoring. His absurd target share and ability to generate massive yards after the catch gives him both a high floor and slate-breaking ceiling. Facing a Raiders defense that struggles to contain top perimeter options, a multi-touchdown, 100+ yard outing is well within reach.

Matthew Golden: The Differentiating Value Piece

DraftKings: $6,000 FanDuel: $6,700 Projected Points: 15.9

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golden serves as an affordable gateway into the Packers-Lions high-total game environment. His deep-threat target profile and increasing route share offer immense tournament leverage at a mid-tier price.

Other Wide Receiver Candidates

Amon-Ra St. Brown: The premier double-digit anchor in Lions double-stacks.

Zay Flowers: High target share with big-play speed after the catch.

Drake London: Primary red-zone alpha with strong air-yard concentration.

George Kittle: The High-Ceiling Leverage Play

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittle relies heavily on big plays and high touchdown efficiency. Whe San Francisco's target tree narrows or games turn into shootouts, his ceiling rivals any WR1 on the slate. He consistently ranks near the top of the NFL in yards per route run (YPRR) and yards after catch (YAC) among tight ends. Pair Kittle with his QB in high-total, close-spread games. In GPPs, stacking him with a pass-catcher from he opposing team creates maximum leverage if the game develops into a back-and-forth track meet.

Best Game Stacks for Week 7

Packers vs. Lions: The Shootout Stack

Game Total: 52.5 Primary Stack: Jared Goff + Amon-Ra St. Brown + Sam La Porta Bring Back Option: Matthew Golden or top Green Bay perimeter pass-catcher

Capitalize on the highest game total on the main slate by stacking the passing game or pairing Goff with Jahmyr Gibbs.

49ers vs. Falcons: The Ceiling Stack

Primary Stack: Brock Purdy + George Kittle Bring-Back Option: Drake London or Bijan Robinson

Target high-efficiency passing and explosive run-after-catch plays in a competitive game environment.

Rams vs. Raiders: The Receiver-Focused Stack

Primary Stack: Puka Nacua + Rams QB/WR Bring-Back Option: Raiders primary target/ pass-catching RB

Build around Nacua's elite volume and funnel efficiency while balancing salary across other roster spots.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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