Brock Purdy Has a Skill That Could Give Falcons Fits

FLOWERY BRANCH – One week after struggling against Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears' passing attack, the Atlanta Falcons face another difficult test Sunday against Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the NFL's great offensive minds, and he deserves a lot of praise, but his quarterback does, too. Brock Purdy has been outstanding this season, throwing for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Of the quarterbacks who have played six games this season, none have a better completion percentage (69.6%), passer rating (118.1), or EPA per dropback (+0.30).

Purdy thrives on quick processing, accuracy, and consistently making the right decision within Shanahan's offense.

That might not generate the same national buzz as the highlight-reel plays of some of the league's other star quarterbacks, but the results are hard to argue with. The Falcons know where San Francisco's offense starts: with its quarterback.

"He's a very, very special quarterback," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I haven't studied the rest of the league – and I'm watching a lot of his tape right now, but it's hard to imagine someone who is playing the position better than he is right now."

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson can overwhelm defenses with their physical gifts, while Patrick Mahomes can turn broken plays into something extraordinary. Purdy has the traits that a Shanahan offense values most.

"He's an elite processor. You see how quickly he gets through his progressions," Stefanski explained. "He has elite accuracy. And I think he's an elite scrambler. I think he's the best or one of the best off-schedule quarterbacks playing right now.

"You watch him – he's a smart scrambler. He's looking to pass. And then when he runs, he can score from 50 yards out, as he's done. So just very, very smart. Hard to get on the ground. This is a great player."

After being picked apart by Caleb Williams and the Bears, Atlanta's secondary faces another major test against Purdy.

The potential return of veteran cornerbacks A.J. Terrell Jr. and C.J. Henderson would provide a welcome boost. Still, the Falcons will need more than healthier personnel to slow an offense built on quick decisions, accurate throws, and the ability to punish defenses when coverage breaks down.

If the Falcons’ secondary returns to health and the front seven can consistently pressure Purdy’s quick release, they can slow this potent offense. If Sunday looks anything like last week against Chicago, with coverage breakdowns and a clean pocket, Shanahan will make them pay for every mistake. Purdy doesn’t need many.

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