Mike Evans Leads Group of Veterans Still Worth Drafting at Their ADP

Year after year Fantasy managers witness the fall off of proven veteran Fantasy players throughout the league.

At times a player's age can dissuade Fantasy players from taking a veteran in their redraft league, due to an anticipated drop in production.

These three veterans can prove their worth at their ADP, despite not being the spring chicken they once were.

Mike Evans

Evans (WR 27, 63 ADP PPR Leagues) enters a new chapter in his career as he signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, ending his legendary stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The change of scenery for the 32-year-old brings an interesting fantasy perspective that makes Evans worth his ADP.

Injuries hampered Evans’ season, but in his appearances the six-time Pro Bowler produced decent Fantasy numbers in a crowded Bucs receiver room.

Last season, while splitting targets with Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin, Jr., Evans averaged 10.8 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Looking ahead to this season, Evans joins offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan as the veteran presence of a young receiving corps.

Evans has a proven track record compared to the 49ers young receivers, such as Ricky Pearsall and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling.

This makes Evans a safety net for quarterback Brock Purdy, especially early on in the season as Pearsall and Stribling get their feet under them.

Sparking a new connection 👏 pic.twitter.com/gGy11Q6xD2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 26, 2026

Even in a new team, Evans is capable of producing at his ADP as a WR 2 or a flex option for zero-running back fanatics.

Travis Kelce

The days of Kelce (TE 10, 96 ADP PPR Leagues) being the standalone TE 1 may be finished, but at his current ADP the 36-year-old can still provide serviceable Fantasy numbers.

Even in a perceived drop off from his TE 1 days, Kelce is still producing top-positional Fantasy numbers.

Over the last three seasons, Kelce has finished as TE 3, TE 5, TE 3 in PPR leagues.

The influx of outstanding Fantasy tight ends has hit Kelce’s draft stock as he’s gotten older in age, now available as TE 10.

Being able to grab a productive tight end like Kelce as his rank is hard to gloss over, especially with all signs pointing toward Patrick Mahomes being ready for the season opener.

Travis Kelce and Mahomes have some of the best chemistry of all time pic.twitter.com/LXtDT6xYJg — Film Watchers (@Filmwatchers1) July 19, 2026

Kelce’s TE 1 glory days may be done, but picking the All-Pro at TE 10 may bring return on value at his current ADP.

Jared Goff

Goff (QB 16, 124 ADP) has produced top-ten Fantasy seasons recently with a loaded supporting cast around him, but Fantasy managers aren’t too keen on the 31-year-old.

Goff may not have the legs like the QBs ahead of him do, but having top-tier weapons everywhere around him makes Goff an interesting prospect at his ADP.

The likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs are all receiving threats at every level of the field surrounding Goff.

Goff’s current QB rank of a backup/fringe starter makes him worth the while for Fantasy managers, who prefer playing the matchup at the QB position.

Being the distributor to game-breaking pass catchers makes Goff a viable Fantasy asset, especially at his ADP.

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