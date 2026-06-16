Jared Goff Headlines Three Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers to Consider in 2026

With mandatory minicaps wrapping and players ramping up to training camp, the start of the Fantasy football season is imminent.

With the season right around the corner, here are three Fantasy Football quarterbacks who are being looked over heading into drafts.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence (QB 10, 85 ADP) is coming off his best Fantasy season in his career, averaging just under 20 FPPG. In his first season under head coach and play caller Liam Coen, Lawrence crafted a top-five Fantasy season with over 4,000 passing yards and fifth-best 29 passing touchdowns.

Even though Lawrence didn’t have a standout receiver as Brian Thomas, Jr, struggled in his second season, the Clemson product navigated Coen’s offense to 27.9 PPG, sixth best in the NFL.

As Lawrence got more comfortable in Coen’s offense his Fantasy numbers exploded as he scored over 20 FPPG in the last four weeks of the season, including a 44.3 points performance in week 15.

Along with the increased familiarity with Coen’s system, Lawrence is projected for the 4th easiest Fantasy matchup for quarterback heading into the 2026 season.

Increased familiarity with Coen’s system and an easy Fantasy schedule sets up Lawrence for another top-five Fantasy season.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ fell short of their expectations last season as they missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, but Goff still led a top-5 scoring offense at 28.3 PPG.

Goff, with an array of weapons in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, produced a top-10 fantasy season with 4,564 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, both second best in the league.

Despite the eye-popping numbers and the return of the previously-mentioned offensive weapons, Goff currently sits at QB16, 109 ADP.

An aspect that may have Fantasy players worried is the hiring of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who last worked as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator from 2023-2025.

Petzing’s hiring raised some eyebrows as the Cardinals were bottom 10 in scoring offense at 20.9 PPG. The lack of points didn’t hurt Petzing’s quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, to produce Fantasy points.

Once Brissett became the starter in week 6, he averaged a top-10 19.6 FPPG under Petzing’s play calling.

Goff returning with a loaded supporting cast and a new fantasy-producing playcaller, the former first-overall pick is being overlooked at his current QB ranking.

Jared Goff spoke on new Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing at OTAs 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yPyayzcaw5 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 29, 2026

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer is entering the season without his most-trusted receiver during his time in Tampa, Mike Evans, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

The loss of Mike Evans and the late season struggles this past year has some Fantasy owners apprehensive as Mayfield currently sits as QB20, 119 ADP in standard scoring redraft leagues.

Mayfield offers higher upside than his current ADP as he had to navigate a receiving room plagued with injuries last year. Mayfield only had Evans and Chris Godwin, Jr. together for the last four games of the season last year.

Even with the uncertainty in the receiving room, Mayfield ranked 12 in QB scoring last season and ranked 10th with 3,693 passing yards and tied for seventh with 26 passing touchdowns.

Heading into the 2026 season, Mayfield enters with a younger receiving core with a veteran mainstay leading the charge. Godwin, Jr. is the veteran presence in a young receiving room of Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson, all 24 years old or younger.

Egbuka stepped up for Mayfield and the Bucs during Evans’ and Godwin, Jr’s absence as the rookie nearly totaled 1,000 receiving yards amongst the uncertainty. Expect more production from Mayfield as Egbuka spotlights the Bucs’ receiving room in his sophomore campaign.

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