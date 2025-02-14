2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bryan Reynolds Profile, Preview, Predictions
When building a fantasy team, a draft must find a few foundation players and some other options that get at-bats and do their jobs. Bryan Reynolds comes with a proven resume while still having some value built in based on his 2025 ADP.
OF – Bryan Reynolds, PIT (ADP – 93.8)
Based on experience and playing time over the past five seasons, Reynolds should rank higher in 2025 than his mid-January ADP (93.8) in the NFBC. He finished last year ranked 36th in FPGscore (2.25), a few notches below 2023 (3.58 – 31st). His plate appearances have been higher than 600 over the past four seasons.
From June through August in 2024, Reynolds hit .309 with 44 runs, 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 295 at-bats. His counting stats were lower over his other 83 games (29/10/44/5 over 327 at-bats). He hit .261 over his final 234 at-bats with 28 runs, six home runs, 27 RBIs, and five stolen bases.
His fly-ball rate (32.2) is trending lower while having a high floor in his line drive rate (22.0). Over the past two seasons, Reynolds posted a higher hard-hit rate (45.1 in 2024 and 47.1 in 2023). His exit velocity (89.9) matched his career average. He finished with a career-low average hit rate (1.626).
Fantasy Outlook: The Pirates gave Reynolds all his at-bats in the second slot of their batting order. Pittsburgh ranked 24th in runs (665) last year, an area they must improve in 2025 for Reynolds to reach a higher ceiling in runs and RBIs. He has a league-average approach with strength in his contact batting average (.367). Reynolds is a solid piece to a fantasy team with some upside. He can’t be a difference-maker without delivering a much higher batting average or stealing more bases, one of which he did earlier in his career (.314 in 2019 and .302 in 2021). ]\
