Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Framber Valdez Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Framber Valdez
Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Framber Valdez / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Framber Valdez is in a contract year, motivating him to be on his game in 2025. A left elbow issue crept into his equation last year, so will he be a trick-or-treat this fantasy season?

SP – Framber Valdez, HOU (ADP – 63.0)

2025 Framber Valdez Pitching Stats Profile
2025 Framber Valdez Pitching Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Over the past five seasons, Valdez emerged as one of the better pitchers in baseball. He went 60-33 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.150 WHIP, and 764 strikeouts over 781.0 innings. His best success over this span came in 2022 and 2024, highlighted by his ERA (2.82 and 2.91) and 32 combined wins.

Two starts into last season (three runs, 17 baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over 12.1 innings), Valdez landed on the injured list for three weeks with a left elbow issue. He had three disaster starts (18 runs, 30 baserunners, and five home runs over 14.1 innings with seven strikeouts) over his next eight games. His arm moved to elite status over his 17 outings (2.24 ERA, 1.040 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts over 108.2 innings).

He continues to be a high-volume groundball pitcher (60.6%), leading to only 20.0% of his balls in play being fly balls. His average sinker (94.3 – 46.5% usage) was down slightly. Valdez relied more on his curveball (.122 BAA) and changeup (.231 BAA) than last season. His walk rate (2.8) regressed, with some pullback in his strikeout rate (8.6).

Fantasy Outlook: Heading into a contract year, Valdez is on top of his game with a lingering dark passenger (left elbow issue). He checks more boxes than two years ago when his command was in a weaker position. Last season, his FPGscore (3.91) ranked 10th for starting pitchers despite missing 12.5% of the year. I don’t see anything in his profile that suggests improvement in 2025, but more of the same can help fantasy teams. Dilemma arm for me…as I want to be off the bus before it crashes.

Shawn Childs
