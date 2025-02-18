2025 Fantasy Baseball: Joc Pederson Profile, Preview, Predictions

Fantasy Sports

Texas Rangers DH Joc Pederson
I'm curious what Joc Pederson's career stats would look like if he played for a team that allowed his bat to develop against left-handed pitching. His bat has plenty of power, and Pederson will take some walks.

DH – Joc Pederson, TEX (ADP – 335)

2025 Joc Pederson Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Joc Pederson Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Pederson enters his 12th season in the majors, but he has never had more than 480 at-bats in a year. Over the past three seasons, he hit .262 over 1,105 at-bats with 178 runs, 61 home runs, 185 RBIs, and 100 steals. Surprisingly, Pederson set a career-high in steals (7) in 2024 at age 32.

In his career, Pederson hit .210 against left-handed pitching with 15 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 188 strikeouts (29.0%) over 567 at-bats. The Diamondbacks only gave him 32 at-bats against lefties (7-for-32 with 6 runs, one home run, and four RBIs) last season.

Pederson had empty stats in April (.288/11/2/5 over 59 at-bats) and September (.225/6/2/4/1 over 49 at-bats). Over the other four months, he was a serviceable backend outfielder (.282 with 45 runs, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and six stolen bases over 259 at-bats). His walk rate (12.1) over this span was an advantage while striking out 25.3% of the time.

His average hit rate (1.871) supports over 30 home runs if ever given more than 500 at-bats. Pederson's contact batting average (.385) was a five-year high and well above 2023 (.312). He continues to have strength in his exit velocity (92.2 mph) with a new top in his launch angle (17.0) despite regression in his fly-ball rate (40.3). His hard-hit rate (45.2) came in below his previous two seasons (52.1 and 52.2).

Fantasy Outlook: Pederson has a professional bat who has never reached his ceiling due to lack of opportunity vs. left-handed pitching. The Rangers signed him for $37 million for two seasons in late December. Texas tends to roll out its best lineup on most days, but he still projects as a platoon player against righties. I’ve been a fan of him in his career, and Pederson has a better profile than most dirty power hitters late in drafts.

He ranked 84th in FPGscore (-0.59) in 2024, helped by his spike in steals. Pederson is the 209th hitter off the table this draft season in the high-stakes market, inviting a buying opportunity in deep formats and AL-only leagues. Think .260/60/20/60 with a chance to beat expectations if given a premium slot in the batting order.

