2025 Fantasy Baseball: Michael King Profile, Preview, Predictions
Will the jump in innings pitched by a factor for Michael King in 2025?
SP – Michael King, SD (ADP – 63.2)
From 2020 to 2022, New York pitched King out of the bullpen with developing success, which was highlighted by 2022 (2.29 ERA over 51 innings with 66 strikeouts and 16 holds). Unfortunately, his season ended in July due to an elbow injury that required surgery while avoiding a TJ issue.
King threw the ball well over his first 19 appearances in 2023, leading to a 1.65 ERA, 1.071 WHIP, .207 BAA, and 38 strikeouts over 32.2 innings. He allowed a run or more in 10 of his next 22 games (4.81 ERA, 1.277 WHIP, six home runs, and 41 strikeouts over 33.2 innings). New York started to stretch him out in late August. King turned into a stud over seven starts (four runs, 34 baserunners, and 47 strikeouts over 34.1 innings) with no home runs allowed. His season ended with a subpar showing (four runs, eight baserunners, and three home runs over four innings).
Coming into last season, fantasy drafters had to answer the factor or fiction about the viability of his right arm. After stumbling out of the gate in April (5.00 ERA, 1.583 WHIP, and 10 home runs over 36.0 innings with 40 strikeouts), he proved to be a true story over his final 24 starts (2.42 ERA, 1.119 WHIP, and 161 strikeouts over 137.2 innings). King served up only seven home runs over this hot run. The Padres handed him the ball twice in the postseason (2-0 with an electric start vs. the Braves ~ seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts).
His average fastball (93.8) was more than two mph than his peak in 2022 (96.2). King dominated three pitches (sinker – .192 BAA, changeup – .200 BAA), and slider (.219 BAA), with each option offering strikeout ability (56, 67, and 52). His four-seamer (.329 BAA) was a liability vs. left-hand batters. He used all of his pitches about the same.
Fantasy Outlook: King’s rise has more length to his resume, and his arsenal paints a winning picture for 2025. He is another pitcher this season with a significant jump in innings (81.0) that may lead to lingering wear this year. With a new contract (free agent) on the horizon, the Padres will try to squeeze another year out of his right arm. I suspect his previous elbow issue may enter into the equation this year, so buyer beware.
