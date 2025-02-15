2025 Fantasy Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies Closer Depth Chart
The closing job is up for grabs for the Phillies in 2025. Jordan Ramano brings a closing resume and a balky recovering right elbow, while Orion Kerkering is Philadephia's future arm to finish games.
RB – Jordan Romano, PHI (ADP – 188.6)
From 2021 to 2023, Romano converted 95 of his 106 saves, with 17 wins, 2.37 ERA, and 230 strikeouts over 186.0 innings. His walk rate (3.0) improved slightly in 2022 but regressed in 2023 (3.7) while also having a sharp decline in his first pitch strike rate (59 – 69 in 2022). He continues to have strength in his strikeout rate (11.0).
Romano battled a back issue around the All-Star break in 2023 that flared up again in late July, leading to a stint on the injured list. His arm was less effective in September (4.38 ERA, 1.378 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 12.1 innings). Romano posted a 2.51 ERA, 58 strikeouts, and 31 saves over his first 48 appearances.
Last year, he landed on the injured list on opening day with a right elbow issue. Romano had a 3.38 ERA, 1.219 WHIP, nine strikeouts, and six saves 10 appearances into the season. Another elbow injury led to a poor five games (six runs, seven baserunners, and three home runs over three innings with four strikeouts and two saves), followed by an IL stint and season-ending surgery in early July.
His average fastball (96.6) aligned with his previous three seasons. Romano features a high-volume slider (52.1% usage), but batters hit .281 off it in 2024 (.214 in 2023 – .215 in his career). In addition, his four-seamer (.280 BAA) had less life in the strike zone.
Fantasy Outlook: The Phillies signed Romano to an $8.5 million contract for one season in early December. His closing experience will naturally draw the fantasy market to his name on draft day, but he still comes with risk in 2025. I will avoid him until I see him on the mound in spring training and having success vs. batters. Orion Kerkering is the rising star in this bullpen, making him, at the very least, a must-handcuff for anyone selecting Romano.
Future Closer – Orion Kerkering, PHI (ADP – 331.7)
Kerkering pitched in relief for South Florida in 2021, leading a 5-3 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.480 WHIP, 62 strikeouts, and five saves over 50.0 innings. They tried to stretch him to a starter the following season, but his arm backed up (5-7 with a 5.72 ERA, 1.389 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 67.2 innings). The Phillies drafted him in the fifth round in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft.
In 2023, Kerkering moved to elite status over four levels of minor-league baseball. He posted a 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA, 0.894 WHIP, 12 walks, and 79 strikeouts over 53.2 innings. Philadelphia gave him three innings (one run, five baserunners, and six strikeouts) of experience late in the year.
Philadelphia pitched Kerkering in a setup role in his rookie season, leading to excellent results (2.29 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts over 63.0 innings). His walk rate (2.4) and strikeout rate (10.6) screamed for an impactful late-inning opportunity. He had a mini speed bump over 12 appearances after the All-Star break (eight runs, 20 baserunners, and two home runs over 11.0 innings with strikeouts). Kerkering closed out the season with success over his final 16.1 innings (1.65 ERA, 0.918 WHIP, .172 BAA, and 21 strikeouts).
His average fastball (97.7) was electric in velocity while working off a plus slider (.212 BAA with 43 strikeouts) as his top usage pitch (55.7%). Batters struggled with his four-seamer (.224 BAA) and sinker (.220 BAA). Kerkering must improve his command (11 walks over 95 at-bats) against left-handed batters. He induced a high groundball rate (53.5%) and a low hard-hit rate (32.9).
Fantasy Outlook: Sometimes, a fantasy drafter has to take a stand on a rising player. In this case, Kerkering is the arm I want to roster in this bullpen. His ceiling is immense, and no saves on his 2025 resume will keep many competitors off his scent this draft season. I expect his ADP to rise this spring, but I would prefer to see Jordan Romano on the mound to create the illusion that he will close for the Phillies this season. I view Kerkering as a must-roster in NL-only formats.
