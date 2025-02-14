Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Riley Greene Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Detroit Tigers Outfielder Riley Greene
In this story:

Last year, I wasn't in Riley Greene's camp due to a groundball swing path. His growth at the plate and added loft to his balls in play point to a much better player in 2025.

OF – Riley Greene, DET (ADP – 112.0)

2025 Riley Greene Hitting Stats Profile
Coming into last season, I didn’t like the direction of Greene’s power based on his weakness in his fly-ball rate in 2022 (23.9) and 2023 (24.8). My thought process was flawed as he improved his swing path last season (34.6%), highlighted by a career-low groundball rate (43.6). He finished with an uptick in his HR/FB rate (19.4) while ranking 36th in exit velocity (91.3 mph) and 42nd in hard-hit rate (47.1). His average hit rate (1.828) in 2024 supports 30+ home runs with 550 at-bats.

Greene landed on the injured list in late July with a hamstring issue, leading to 22 missed games. His uptick in power emerged in April (.257/24/7/15 over 105 at-bats), followed by a down May (.220/13/3/7/2 over 100 at-bats). He performed well in June (.283 with 13 runs, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and two steals over 99 at-bats) and September (.278/15/5/18 over 97 at-bats). On the downside, left-handed pitchers still hold an advantage over him (.213/18/6/22 over 141 at-bats ~ nine walks and 45 strikeouts).

His walk rate (11.0) moved into a competitive area. Greene had a career-low strikeout rate (26.7) but remains higher than the league average. He was a much better hitter with runners on base (RBI rate – 17), but Greene ranked low in RBI chance (307). The Tigers gave him all but one of his at-bats in the top four slots of their lineup.

Fantasy Outlook: Greene proved to be a value in drafts last season based on his finish in FPGscore (0.57 – 61st) for hitters, which almost matches his price point (63rd batter drafted) in the early drafts in the NFBC. He looks poised to bat third in 2025 while on a path to post a .275/90/30/80/10 season. Greene showed more speed in the minors (25-for-26), pointing more steals this year. I will be following his ADP in March.

