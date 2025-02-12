2025 Fantasy Baseball: Teoscar Hernandez Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Los Angeles Dodgers creative accounting helped them resign Teoscar Hernandez over the winter. He delivered on his power and RBI expectations in his first year in LA, but strikeouts were still his Dark Passenger.
OF – Teoscar Hernandez, LAD (ADP – 67.3)
In 2023, I didn’t roster Hernandez on any teams. I knew he had a decent year, somewhat in line with his uptick in play over the previous three seasons. I had a double-take when I saw 211 strikeouts (31.1%) on his final stat line. His best production came in June (.303/15/6/18/1 over 89 at-bats) and August (.365 with 15 runs, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and one steal over 104 at-bats). Over his other four months, Hernandez had 23 walks (4.9%) and 153 strikeouts (32.8%) over 422 at-bats. His bat had more value against lefties (.287/20/7/27/2 over 143 at-bats).
The fear of his bat falling off the strikeout cliff didn’t materialize in his first season with the Dodgers. Hernandez lowered his strikeout rate to 28.8% while posting a five-year high in his walk rate (8.1). Over the past two years, he averaged 607 at-bats, helping his success in the counting categories.
His bat produced the most over the final three months (.299/40/15/44/8 over 271 at-bats) of 2024. Hernandez hit four to six home runs every month, with his best damage coming at home (.275 with 38 runs, 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, and four stolen bases over 280 at-bats). On most nights, the Dodgers hit him fourth to sixth in the batting order.
Despite his success in power (33 home runs), Hernandez has a rising groundball rate (46.5), with some fade in his exit velocity (90.6 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.7%). His lower launch angle (10.3) didn’t hurt his HR/FB rate (22.4). In back-to-back seasons, he has had elite RBI chances (446 and 449).
Fantasy Outlook: Hernandez ranked 18th in FPGscore (4.68) for hitters last year, compared to 66th (0.78) in 2023. Los Angeles rewarded him with a three-year contract for $66 million in late December. His contact batting average (.399) remains in an elite area, helping offset some of his batting average risk from his high number of strikeouts. He comes off the board as the 41st hitter this season, forcing Hernandez to finish with a .250/75/30/90/10 season to earn his draft value. The Dodgers score many runs, and he’ll be in the middle of their lineup.
