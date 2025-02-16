Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Washington Nationals Closer Depth Chart

Shawn Childs

Washington Nationals Relief Pitcher Jorge Lopez
Washington Nationals Relief Pitcher Jorge Lopez / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Heading into the back half of February, Jorge Lopez has a chance to close games for the Nationals after improving his approach to batters with the Cubs. I listed Kyle Finnegan on Washington's bullpen depth chart, as there have been reports that he may resign with them.

RP – Jorge Lopez, WAS (ADP – 379.0)

2025 Jorge Lopez Pitching Stats Profile
2025 Jorge Lopez Pitching Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

How did a 9-25 record from 2019 to 2021 for Lopez with a 6.27 ERA, 1.540 WHIP, .291 BAA, and 249 strikeouts over 284.1 innings equal a breakthrough closing season in 2022 (4-7 with a 2.54 ERA, 1.183 WHIP, .206 BAA, and 72 strikeouts over 71 innings)? The answer was pretty simple: it wasn’t repeatable.

The following year, he posted a 5.95 ERA, 1.508 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts over 59.0 innings while pitching for three teams. Lopez allowed 1.8 home runs per nine with a decline in his strikeout rate (7.5 – 9.1 in 2022).

His arm was a liability again over his first 28 games with the Mets (11 runs, 36 baserunners, and 19 strikeouts over 26.1 innings) last season. Lopez flipped the script on his pitching profile over his final 26.2 innings (2.03 ERA, 1.088 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts) with the Cubs, highlighted by a career-best strikeout (10.5) and surprisingly, a much better walk rate (2.7). He missed time in September with a groin issue.

Lopez lost about one mph off his fastball (95.8). He threw five pitches – sinker (.358 BAA), slider (.091 BAA), four-seamer (.191), changeup (.100 BAA), and curveball (.333 BAA). Here are his pitch mix outcomes with Chicago:

2024 Jorge Lopez Pitch Mix (6/27 to 10/2)
2024 Jorge Lopez Pitch Mix (6/27 to 10/2) / Brooks Baseball

Hidden behind his pitching stats was a new approach to batters. Against right-handed batters, Lopez mainly worked with his sinker, slider, and curveball, compared to his four-seamer, curveball, and changeup to lefties.

2024 Jorge Lopez New Approach to RH Batters (6/27 to 10/2)
2024 Jorge Lopez New Approach to RH Batters (6/27 to 10/2) / Brooks Baseball
2024 Jorge Lopez New Approach to LH Batters (6/27 to 10/2)
2024 Jorge Lopez New Approach to LH Batters (6/27 to 10/2) / Brooks Baseball

Fantasy Outlook: In the end, Lopez had better command with the Cubs and an improved approach to batters, leading to more hitters chasing his slider and changeup. The closer job for the Nationals is wide-open heading into 2025, and he does have 31 saves on his resume over the past three seasons. Ultimately, I expect Washington to bring in another arm to finish games, and I can’t trust Lopez to repeat his second-half success based on his career body of work. At best, he is a week-to-week closing option if he does open the season with a ninth-inning role.

RP – Kyle Finnegan, WAS (ADP – 330.0)

2025 Kyle Finnegan Pitching Stats Profile
2025 Kyle Finnegan Pitching Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Finnegan proved to be a value at the closer position in 2023. He finished with seven wins, a 3.76 ERA, 1.298 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 69.1 innings. Even with 28 saves, he did give up the lead in eight contests. His walk rate (3.1 – 3.7 in his career) regressed slightly while serving up more home runs (1.4 per nine).

Last season, Finnegan set a career-high in saves (38). Over his first 44 games, he converted 28 of his 32 save tries with strength in his ERA (2.32), WHIP (0.984), and BAA (.182), putting on pace a career season. The Cardinals and Diamondbacks beat him for six runs and six baserunners over his two outings in July over 1.1 innings, setting up a poor final two months (nine runs, 37 baserunners, 16 strikeouts, and 10 saves over 19.2 innings).

His average fastball (97.4) was a career-best for the fourth consecutive season. His split-finger fastball remains his only edge (.197 BAA). Batters succeeded more with four-seamer (.280 BAA with five home runs). He also threw an improved, low-volume slider (.071 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook: There have been hints in mid-February of Finnegan returning to the Nationals. His fastball velocity and a plus changeup give a winning combination to close games. The key to his success is better command of his fastball, a pitch that failed late in the year (.419 BAA and .613 SLG), and fewer balls landing in the seats. Based on his 88 saves over the past four seasons, Finnegan should rank higher than his current ADP once he signs. His WHIP risk is an issue for fantasy teams.

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

