2026 Fantasy Baseball NL West Closers: Saves Leaders and Bullpen Depth Charts

Saves can make or break a fantasy baseball roster, and the National League West offers one of the most fascinating bullpen landscapes heading into 2026 drafts. From dominant arms like Mason Miller and Edwin Diaz to unsettled situations featuring relievers such as Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel, identifying the right closers—and their handcuffs—could give fantasy managers a major edge in the saves category.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The early closing coin toss for the Diamondbacks is between Paul Sewald (ADP – 343) and Kevin Ginkel (ADP – 346). I don’t trust either arm either, but a save is a save.

Sewald has the most closing experience (86 saves over the past five years), but his arm backed up over the last two seasons (4.40 ERA, 1.163 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 59.1 innings with 18 saves). His average fastball (92.2 mph) this spring aligns with his recent career path. He missed much of last season with a right shoulder issue that didn’t require surgery. In spring training, Sewald allowed two runs and three hits over three innings with three strikeouts.

Ginkel pitched well from 2022 to 2024 over 164.2 innings (18-5 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.130 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts) while converting 10 saves. He also battled a right shoulder injury last year, leading to a disaster season (7.36 ERA, 1.636 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts over 25.2 innings). His arm has been up and down this spring (one run, eight baserunners, and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings).

Top Handcuff: I don’t see a viable relieving option behind the Diamondbacks first two closing options, but I could make a case for Michael Soroka reinventing his career in the 9th inning if he doesn’t win a starting job or struggles in Arizona’s rotation. His command (2.9 walks per nine) and strikeout rate (9.5) grade well, and he was once considered a top pitching prospect. For now, Soroka is only an arm to follow early in the year.

Colorado Rockies

Over his first four years in the minor leagues, Zach Agnos went 13-6 with a 1.84 ERA, 0.901 WHIP, and 146 strikeouts over 117.2 innings while converting 27 saves. He only has 12.0 innings of experience at AAA (2.25 ERA, 0.833 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 12.0 innings). Agnos was a disaster in his first year in the Rockies’ bullpen (23 runs, 48 baserunners, and five home runs over 31.1 innings with 19 strikeouts). He has looked sharp over five games in spring training (no runs, three baserunners, and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings).

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Zach Agnos (36) pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Seth Halvorsen picked up a save last season in the Rockies' second game. He struggled over his first 26 games (4.91 ERA, 1.520 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 25.2 innings with three saves). Colorado handed him their closing job in mid-June, leading to nine saves in 10 tries over 16 games despite pitching poorly (eight runs, 23 baserunners, and three home runs over 14.0 innings with 13 strikeouts). His season ended in early August with a right elbow injury.

Halvorsen has pitched in seven seasons between college and pro ball, but he has never had a winning arm. He throws hard with poor command and an elbow issue on his resume. What else could go wrong? TJ Surgery? I have no interest in him as a closing option, no matter the price. As expected, he has been a disaster in spring training (seven runs, 12 baserunners, and one home run over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Over the past two offseasons, the Dodgers invested in $141 million in the arms of Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz.

Diaz comes off another excellent season (6-4 with a 3.52 ERA, 0.874, and 98 strikeouts over 66.1 innings). Unfortunately, the Mets created only 31 saves chances for him (28 conversions). He has an ERA under 2.00 four times over the past eight years (didn’t pitch in 2023). In 2025, the Dodgers’ bullpen had 46 saves. I expect Diaz to get at least 80% of LA’s save chances this year.

Top Handcuff: Their first buy (Scott) ended with a down year (1-4 with a 4.74 ERA, 1.263 WHIP, 60 strikeouts, and 23 saves over 57.0 innings). He missed some time due to left forearm and elbow issues, which may be a hint of TJ surgery down the road. Scott has 77 saves over the past four seasons, with a 3.25 ERA, 1.227 WHIP, and 338 strikeouts over 269.2 innings. In 12-team fantasy formats, he was drafted once over the previous 18 drafts, with the only flier coming in the final pick (360) in the 30th round.

San Diego Padres

Mason Miller is the top-ranked closer in fantasy drafts this year, and he has supported that position by dominating in spring training (no runs, two baserunners, and five strikeouts over three innings) and in the WBC (three shutout innings with a walk and eight strikeouts). Miller comes off back-to-back seasons (104 and 104) with over 100 strikeouts, with more strength in his WHIP (0.892) than his ERA (2.56). He had 50 saves over the past two years across 57 tries. Last year, the Padres’ relivers had 49 saves, suggesting a special closing year for Miller. The key to a higher ceiling is making more appearances (a career high of 60 in 2025).

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates after striking out a batter during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: The Padres gave Jeremiah Estrada a workhorse reliever opportunity last season (77 games), helping him set a new top in strikeouts (108) over 73.0 innings. He had been a top setup man for the San Diego over the past two years (10-8 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.119 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts over 134.0 innings), but Estrada only had four career saves. I view him as must handcuff to Mason Miller due to the cost involved to secure a top closer in 2026. I’d rather be safe with closer insurance than chase other bullpens if Miller happened to have an injury. Estrada had yet to allow a run this spring over 6.2 innings with one hit, six walks, and 10 strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants

Ryan Walker was a bust closing buy in 2025. He came off an elite season (10-4 with a 1.91 ERA, 0.850 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts over 80.0 innings) while converting 10 of 14 save chances. His arm was up and down last year, resulting in a regression in his stats (5-7 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.272 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts over 61.1 innings). He blew six of his 23 save opportunities. Based on the Giants’ bullpen structure in 2026, Walker stands tall as their top ninth-inning arm. In spring training, he tossed five shutout innings with three hits and six strikeouts. His ADP remains favorable for his opportunity in 12- (162) and 15-team (134) formats.

Top Handcuff: Trevor McDonald has pitched well in spring training (1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts over 10.0 innings) while making one start and three relief appearances. His AAA resume (11-12 with a 5.16 ERA, 1.400 WHIP, and 180 strikeouts over 180.0 innings) showcases his starting risk early in his career in the majors due to command issues (3.6 walks per nine). McDonald showed more upside over his three games (two starts) in 2025 (1-0 with 3.60 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 15.0 innings), helped by walking only two batters. His fastball (93.8 mph) is about the league average.

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