5 Dodgers Who Will Win Your Fantasy Baseball League in 2026 Featuring Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2026 season with a star-studded roster, blending elite hitters like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts with high-upside pitchers such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Emmett Sheehan. Fantasy managers can capitalize on both proven production and rebound potential, making Dodgers players key targets on draft day.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 1)

Ohtani ranked second among hitters in FPGscore (12.79) last season despite pullbacks in stolen bases (20), batting average (.282), and RBIs (102), compared to his massive 2024 edge (19.55 FPGscore) across all five categories.

He maintained an elite average hit rate (2.209) and contact batting average over .400 for three straight seasons (.427, .416, and .406), though strikeouts rose to a four-year high (25.7%) while walks stayed strong (15.0%).

Electric hard-hit rate (58.4%), barrel rate (23.4%), top-tier exit velocity (94.9 mph), rising flyball rate (43.9% career high), and elite HR/FB rate (29.4%) support his historic power ceiling.

Production was strong in May (.309/31/15/27/2 over 110 at-bats), August (.306), and September (.312), but dipped over his final 191 at-bats (46 R, 17 HR, 29 RBI, 7 SB); nine of 20 steals came in April.

Fantasy Outlook: Dodgers plan to pitch him weekly, likely capping stolen-base upside; remains the best foundation bat in baseball with a 130/50/120/20 profile, plus batting-average help; first overall pick in most leagues, with counting stats tied to lineup support from Tucker/Betts/Freeman.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 61)

Betts dealt with a health issue causing 20-lb weight loss last March, but started strong (.304/12/4/10/1 over first 56 at-bats) before a prolonged slump (.229/51/7/36/6 over next 332 at-bats) and late rebound (.294/32/9/36/1 over final 201 at-bats).

Contact batting average (.292) and average hit rate (1.572) hit five-year lows. Betts had a winning strikeout rate (10.3%) that offset some of his downside, but he had a step back in walk rate (9.2%); power was road-weak (only 5 HR over 307 at-bats).

Exit velocity (89.1 mph) declined for the second straight year, barrel rate fell sharply (5.5% vs. 12.4% in 2023), and hard-hit rate hit a career low (35.8%), despite a consistent flyball path (46.1%) and a high launch angle (18.0°).

HR/FB rate remained below career path (8.2% in 2025, 9.8% in 2024 vs. higher historical levels); 60 batters outscored him in FPGscore last year (1.56).

Fantasy Outlook: Past two seasons suggest reduced speed/power/batting-average reliability, but Dodgers' highest-scoring lineup and his history of big rebounds (e.g., 35 HR and league-high 117 R posted after a down year in 2021) make him a great buy; expect run-scoring edge with neutral floor in other four categories.

Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 14)

Tucker has not approached his 2023 breakout (.284/97/29/112/30 over 574 at-bats) over the past two seasons, though he started strong in 2024 (.266/42/19/40/10 over first 214 AB) before a three-month IL stint.

He excelled early last season (April .279/26/7/27/8; first three months .291/61/17/52/20 over 313 at-bats) but lost his swing mid-year (.225/30/5/21/5 over next 187 at-bats) with another calf issue in September.

Walk rate (14.6%) and low strikeout rate (14.7%) remain strengths; average hit rate hit a five-year low (1.744), but approach supports 30+ HR potential with full playing time.

Career-low hard-hit rate (40.2%), HR/FB rate (11.8%), exit velocity (90.1 mph), and barrel rate (10.8%) came despite flyball path (44.8%) and solid launch angle (17.2°); fewer RBI chances (336 runners on base vs. 405–468 peak years).

Fantasy Outlook: Skill set and plate discipline give him 30/30 upside with health; move to Dodgers lineup should boost RBI opportunities; strong early-season production in 2025 hints at rebound potential if he stays on the field for 150+ games.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 26)

Yamamoto rebounded strongly in 2025 after early command struggles and a mid-season exit (two shutout innings before IL); went 6-1 with 2.41 ERA, 1.014 WHIP, and 81 K over next 71.0 IP, then eased back in September and dominated postseason (5-1, 1.45 ERA over 37.1 IP).

Led NL in fewest hits per nine (5.9) with .183 BAA; better on road (9-4, 2.13 ERA, 0.890 WHIP) and elite in final six regular-season starts (1.13 ERA, 0.700 WHIP, 50 K over 40.0 IP).

Average fastball held at 95.4 mph; split-finger (.128 BAA, 95 K), four-seamer (.196), and curveball (.171) were electric, with sinker (.259) and cutter (.244) as secondary options.

Jumped 121.0 innings from 2024; prior triceps issue raises minor future elbow concern, but Japan resume (66-37, 1.64 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, 869 K over 833.0 IP) supports ace-level stuff.

Fantasy Outlook: Finish to 2025 puts him in ace range, thanks to the Dodgers’ run support, suggesting 15+ wins, strong ERA/WHIP, and potential strikeout growth with better command; high-upside arm despite workload/injury notes.

Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 95)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws pitch in the seventh inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Sheehan had a hybrid TJ surgery with an internal brace in May 2024; returned successfully in 2025, going 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA, 0.957 WHIP, and 125 K over 93.0 IP (minors and majors), averaging 4.4 IP per start.

Strong final nine MLB appearances (4-1, 2.42 ERA, 0.876 WHIP, 63 K over 48.1 IP); less effective on road (4.25 ERA, 1.247 WHIP over 29.2 IP).

Average fastball at 95.7 mph; increased slider usage (.186 BAA) while reducing changeup (.167) and four-seamer (.226); added low-volume curveball.

Minor-league track record over four seasons: 15-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, 278 K over 166.1 IP.

Fantasy Outlook: With Blake Snell opening the season on the injured list and Roki Sasaki moving in the wrong direction, Sheehan has a much better starting opportunity in April; Dodgers likely push him to 140.0 IP; progression enticing, leading to 10+ wins, sub-3.00 ERA, favorable WHIP, and 150+ strikeouts in breakout/value range. His ADP is on the rise.

Whether drafting early for elite production or late for upside, Dodgers players offer a blend of stability and potential breakout value for 2026 fantasy baseball. Elite bats like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts anchor lineups, while emerging arms like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Emmett Sheehan provide late-round upside.

