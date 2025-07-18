MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Marcell Ozuna to Detroit Tigers
The Atlanta Braves have been very reluctant to consider themselves potential sellers this season. But that appears to be the reality the club faces entering the unofficial second half of the season.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on July 13 the Braves might make players on expiring contracts available. Then on Thursday, MLB insider Jon Heyman discussed the potential of designated hitter Marcell Ozuna being on the move.
"Heyman predicted that Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna 'is gonna get traded,'" Bleacher Report's Doric Sam wrote. "He noted that the Braves 'are gonna have to sell the pieces that are, at this point, on expiring contracts,' and also pointed out that Ozuna is unlikely to receive a qualifying offer from Atlanta."
Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe and Will Laws named five potential landing spots for Ozuna on June 27. The best of which might be the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers.
Let's explore the possibilty of Ozuna landing with the Tigers.
Atlanta Braves-Detroit Tigers Mock Trade
Atlanta Braves receive Tigers No. 21 prospect and outfielder Robert Campos and Tigers No. 26 prospect and shortstop Justice Bigbie.
Detroit Tigers receive designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
On Thursday, I mocked the Braves receiving two prospects in exchange for second baseman Ozzie Albies. Ozuna could have more value on the trade market because he's been a better hitter this season.
But Ozuna is on an expiring contract and hasn't produced what he did the past two seasons this year. That may be in part because Ozuna has been dealing with a hip injury since April.
With that in mind, maybe it would only take two prospects outside the top 20 for the Tigers to land Ozuna. At least with this mock trade, the Braves would get two hitting prospects that MLB.com estimated to be ready for the majors next season.
If Atlanta doesn't trade players not on expiring contracts, that means they will want to try to make another run in 2026. But to do that, they need much better roster depth, particularly on the bench.
The Braves could sacrifice the level of quality prospects they receive back in a trade for Ozuna, instead getting prospects that will be ready sooner.
For the Tigers, they would receive one of the best designated hitters from the 2024 season. The American League All-Star lineup was filled with Tigers, but one area where Detroit has struggled this season is DH.
Detroit designated hitters own a .221/.324/.401 slash line with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 430 plate appearances.
Ozuna is batting .239 with a .762 OPS this season. He has 13 homers, 42 RBI and 37 runs in 90 games.
Last season, Ozuna made the All-Star team with a .302/.378/.546 slash line. He registered his best OPS (.925) since 2020 while hitting 39 homers with 104 RBI. Ozuna, who finished fourth in NL MVP voting last year, also had 40 bombs in 2023.
The Tigers may not be getting that version of Ozuna, but he could still be an upgrade. Maybe he will be a little healthier in the second half after rest during the All-Star break?
At the very least, hitting in a better producing lineup with the Tigers would be positive thing for Ozuna's fantasy value.