MLB Trade Candidate Rankings and Deadline Predictions
As the 2025 season barrels into the second half, the July 31 trade deadline draws nearer. With only six teams more than seven games outside of a wild-card spot, there is a shortage of obvious sellers, adding a level of intrigue to the ever-shifting market.
The dynamics of the trade market are sure to swing wildly in the coming weeks. As we gear up for the drama, Sports Illustrated has a primer of the 25 best players who seem to be most likely to get traded by the end of July. We’ve identified each player’s best fit, and offer predictions for where (or if) they’ll get dealt that are all certain to be proven correct by the time we hit August.
Players are ranked by their value, not their likelihood of getting traded. All stats are updated entering June 26.
1. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox LF
2025 stats: .254/.307/.404, 5 HR, 8 3B, 20 2B, 41 R, 38 RBI, 0.6 fWAR in 81 games
Best fits: Padres, Braves, Royals, Dodgers, Phillies, Guardians
Duran ranked fourth in the AL in WAR last season—directly above Juan Soto and José Ramirez—while leading the majors in doubles and triples. The 28-year-old has fallen off quite a bit this season, but he’s under team control through 2028 and still profiles as an above-average leadoff hitter for the next several years. The Red Sox would have to be blown away by an offer to consider trading another building block so soon after the Rafael Devers deal, especially if they continue to linger on the edge of the playoff race, though they do possess a surplus of outfielders and Duran has been the name most frequently popping up in rumors.
Prediction: Not traded
2. Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
2025 stats: .251/.323/.569, 25 HR, 15 2B, 48 R, 67 RBI, 2.3 fWAR in 78 games
Best fits: Brewers, Cubs, Tigers, Mariners, Royals, Yankees, Twins
Suárez is a streaky power hitter who’s had a terrific first half—the 33-year-old leads the NL in RBIs and is on pace to top his previous career high of 49 home runs set during the 2019 juiced-ball season. He also recently hit the 300th home run of his career and will likely be the best bat moved before the deadline. D-Backs GM Mike Hazen has thus far indicated an unwillingness to sell, but top prospect Jordan Lawlar is waiting in the wings, Suárez is a pending free agent and Arizona may not have the pitching to keep up in the playoff race following season-ending injuries to ace Corbin Burnes and closers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk.
Prediction: Traded to Brewers
3. Jhoan Duran, Minnesota Twins RP
2025 stats: 4–3, 1.73 ERA, 2.22 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, 11 SV, 41 K, 14 BB, 1.0 fWAR in 36 1/3 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Phillies, Tigers, Diamondbacks, Braves, Rangers
Duran has taken his game to new heights in his fourth big-league season, blowing hitters away with a four-seamer that sits 100.4 mph and a devastating knuckle curve that’s generated a 42.6% whiff rate. He’s posted a staggering 71.7% ground ball rate and is yet to allow a home run. Should the Twins fall out of the race, there should be no shortage of contending teams lining up to add a game-changing closer to the back of their bullpen.
Prediction: Not traded
4. Josh Naylor, Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
2025 stats: .307/.363/.479, 10 HR, 18 2B, 42 R, 53 RBI, 1.5 fWAR in 76 games
Best fits: Mariners, Rangers, Reds, Red Sox, Twins, Royals
A 2024 All-Star with the Cleveland Guardians, Naylor is enjoying his best all-around offensive season following an offseason trade to Arizona and its hitter-friendly confines, where his OPS is over 200 points higher than on the road. Still, he’s one of just 10 qualified players batting at least .300 and slugging at least .475. Naylor, like Suárez, is set to be a free agent this offseason and a number of teams in need of a bat could sway the D-Backs into selling.
Prediction: Not traded
5. Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals SP
2025 stats: 4–5, 2.93 ERA, 4.25 FIP, 1.05 WHIP, 68 K, 23 BB, 0.9 fWAR in 83 IP
Best fits: Blue Jays, Cubs, Dodgers, Cardinals, Braves, Angels, Padres
Lugo doesn’t strike out a ton of hitters, but he hasn’t posted an ERA above 3.60 since 2020 and quietly finished second in AL Cy Young voting last year while winning a Gold Glove to boot. The 35-year-old also fared well in two playoff starts last season. The converted reliever would improve just about any postseason rotation and the Royals may feel obliged to deal Lugo ahead of his looming free agency if MLB’s lowest-scoring offense doesn’t perk up in the coming weeks.
Prediction: Traded to Blue Jays
6. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins SP
2025 stats: 4–8, 6.69 ERA, 4.69 FIP, 1.46 WHIP, 59 K, 34 BB, 0.3 fWAR in 74 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Blue Jays, Astros, Tigers, Dodgers, Mets
The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner has been on a winding path to rediscover his form after making his return from Tommy John surgery. Through the first two months of the season, that form seemed a long way off. Alcantara went 2–7 with an 8.47 ERA through his first 11 starts, with 29 walks and just 40 strikeouts in 51 innings. Since the start of June, the results have been much better: a 2.74 ERA and 3.20 FIP in four outings, with a meager 5.3% walk rate. If he can keep that up, interest should be high in the 29-year-old, who has a club option to keep him under contract through 2027.
Prediction: Traded to Dodgers
7. Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles CF
2025 stats: .214/.298/.419, 12 HR, 8 SB, 31 R, 35 RBI, 0.7 fWAR in 64 games
Best fits: Phillies, Mets, Guardians, Royals
A lack of starting caliber center fielders drives much of Mullins’s trade value. At his peak, he was a legitimate difference maker with speed and power, posting a 30–30 season in 2021 and averaging 16 homers and 28 stolen bases from ‘22 to ‘24. This year, Mullins’s offensive production has dipped to career lows in batting average and on-base percentage, though he’s still tracking for over 20 home runs. A sub-par defensive center fielder (ranking last at the position in defensive runs saved), he’s a free agent after this season, and likely not a part of the Orioles’ long-term plans.
Prediction: Traded to Guardians
8. Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles 1B
2025 stats: .301/.384/.485, 11 HR, 30 R, 30 RBI, 2.0 fWAR in 67 games
Best fits: Mariners, Royals, Giants, Rangers
O’Hearn has been among the few bright spots in what’s been a dismal season in Baltimore. After posting a respectable 119 wRC+ from 2023 to ‘24, his 149 mark to start the year ranks as the sixth-highest in the American League. O’Hearn can passably play first base and the corner outfield, and has improved against lefties to the point where he’s not automatically relegated to the bench against southpaws. He’s a free agent after this season, so likely wouldn’t cost much to acquire, and could be a middle-of-the-order bat to boost a contending team’s lineup.
Prediction: Traded to Mariners
9. Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles RP
2025 stats: 0–1, 2.60 ERA, 3.11 FIP, 1.12 WHIP, 16 SV, 38 K, 17 BB, 0.5 fWAR in 27 2/3 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies, Tigers, Diamondbacks, Rangers
Bautista’s stuff hasn’t quite returned to its pre-Tommy John surgery level of dominance—his sinker is a couple ticks slower and doesn’t generate whiffs as frequently. He’s also walking batters at a 15.0% rate—fifth-highest out of nearly 400 pitchers with at least 20 innings this season. None of that has stopped him from putting up strong results, with a .170 expected batting average against that ranks as the third-best among qualified pitchers. Bautista hasn’t given up a run in his last 10 outings, with 17 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Prediction: Not traded
10. Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves DH
2025 stats: .247/.379/.406, 11 HR, 10 2B, 34 R, 40 RBI, 1.0 fWAR in 76 games
Best fits: Tigers, Mariners, Royals, Yankees, Twins
After mashing 79 homers over the last two seasons and finishing fourth in NL MVP voting last year, Ozuna’s power has significantly fallen off in his age-34 season, though he’s partially compensated by trailing only Juan Soto in walk rate (17.3%). It’s hard to imagine the Braves waving the white flag unless things really unravel, especially after they won the 2021 World Series with a late-season surge sparked by additions from GM Alex Anthopoulos. But if Atlanta ends up dealing anyone, it’ll probably be their only pending free agent of much value.
Prediction: Not traded
11. Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks SP
2025 stats: 7–3, 3.39 ERA, 3.31 FIP, 1.05 WHIP, 93 K, 25 BB, 1.8 fWAR in 93 IP
Best fits: Cardinals, Cubs, Braves, Blue Jays, Mets, Twins, Red Sox, Angels
Kelly has never made an All-Star team or garnered Cy Young votes, but he’s been one of the league’s most solid starters since coming over from the KBO in 2019. His 3.78 ERA over that span ranks 14th (min. 800 IP), ahead of hurlers like Dylan Cease and Aaron Nola. He also showed during Arizona’s 2023 World Series run that he can be counted on in the playoffs, recording a 2.25 ERA in four postseason starts. The 36-year-old could make for a sneaky-good hired arm amid one of his best seasons if the D-Backs elect to move him before he enters free agency in the winter.
Prediction: Traded to Cardinals
12. Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox RP
2025 stats: 3–2, 1.36 ERA, 1.86 FIP, 0.82 WHIP, 14 SV, 48 K, 10 BB, 1.4 fWAR in 33 IP
Best fits: Phillies, Tigers, Dodgers
Playing for his fifth team in four years, Chapman could be headed for a sixth if the Red Sox continue their slide down the standings. And his form could ensure that the cost to acquire him is much steeper than a typical 37-year-old free agent to be. That’s because the lefty has been as lights-out as ever, with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a career-best 7.9% walk rate. Chapman still touches triple digits regularly and keeps hitters guessing with his four-pitch mix. Even in his 16th season, he still looks plenty capable of anchoring a title contender’s bullpen.
Prediction: Traded to Tigers
13. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox CF
2025 stats: .185/.270/.313, 8 HR, 8 2B, 27 R, 32 RBI, 22 SB, 0.0 fWAR in 73 games
Best fits: Mets, Guardians, Phillies, Padres, Rangers
Robert’s production at the plate has rapidly diminished since winning a Silver Slugger in 2023 to the point where he’s currently valued as a replacement-level player even with his stellar baserunning and glovework in center field. A pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and ’27 that were once seen as potential bargains are now highly unlikely to be exercised. His walk rate (10.2%) and chase rate (32.7%) are at career-high points, indicating an improvement in his plate discipline, but his abysmal squared-up rate (17.9%, second percentile in MLB) indicates there’s work for him to do to be a plus on offense. The White Sox don’t have much to gain by holding onto Robert, but it’s hard to tell if their valuation on him will come down enough by the deadline for another team to take a swing on the 27-year-old.
Prediction: Traded to Mets
14. Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels OF
2025 stats: .208/.278/.460, 19 HR, 43 R, 53 RBI, 0.9 fWAR in 78 games
Best fits: Padres, Phillies, Guardians, Mariners, Royals
Ward is putting up the best power numbers of his career, on pace to soar past last season’s career-high 25 home runs sometime in the next month or so. That’s come at the expense of his results on balls in play, with his .222 BABIP the product of an extreme fly ball approach. Under team control through 2026, Ward could be of use to teams with corner outfield holes and add some extra thump to the middle of the lineup. But the Angels are hovering on the periphery of the wild-card race and have demonstrated a reluctance to sell in years past, so it seems more likely he’ll stay put in Anaheim.
Prediction: Not traded
15. Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins SP
2025 stats: 2–2, 3.78 ERA, 4.04 FIP, 1.37 WHIP, 69 K, 29 BB, 0.7 fWAR in 64 1/3 IP
Best fits: Dodgers, Cubs, Orioles, Blue Jays, Cardinals
Cabrera has long been an intriguing yet inconsistent talent, capable of dominating one outing then looking erratic the next. He’s put together an impressively stable stretch here after a rocky April, posting a 2.36 ERA and 3.38 FIP with a 26.3% strikeout rate in nine starts since the beginning of May. Cabrera is still only 27 and under team control through 2028, so Miami is likely to want to hang onto him—though offers for one of the few impact starters on the market could entice them to part ways.
Prediction: Not traded
16. Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks SP
2025 stats: 5–9, 5.75 ERA, 5.17 FIP, 1.41 WHIP, 88 K, 42 BB, -0.4 fWAR in 97 IP
Best fits: Braves, Twins, Blue Jays, Angels, Padres, Mets
Gallen has finished in the top 10 of NL Cy Young voting three times this decade, but the 29-year-old has picked an awful time for a down season. With his team desperately needing quality arms and himself months away from free agency, Gallen ranks 297th out of 300 qualified pitchers in run value (ranking last if you don’t count Rockies or White Sox) and leads the NL in free passes. None of his five pitches are working for him as practically all of his batted-ball metrics have trended in the wrong direction. He’s even given up 12 combined earned runs in his last two starts against the Rockies and White Sox. It all makes for a somber outlook, and while his track record may convince a contender to try and squeeze some quality innings out of him down the stretch, it also will make it hard for two teams to agree on his value.
Prediction: Not traded
17. Walker Buehler, Boston Red Sox SP
2025 stats: 5–5, 6.29 ERA, 5.74 FIP, 1.57 WHIP, 56 K, 29 BB, -0.4 fWAR in 63 IP
Best fits: Dodgers, Cubs, Astros, Mets
Buehler’s numbers to date look like a massive disappointment until you realize they’re more or less in keeping with what he did in his final year with the Dodgers. His postseason heroics might have made the Red Sox brush aside his regular season struggles, and perhaps they’ll buoy his trade value for a contending team looking for someone who’s proven capable of getting outs in October, either as a starter or in relief.
Prediction: Not traded
18. Tyler Mahle, Texas Rangers SP
2025 stats: 6–3, 2.34 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 56 K, 27 BB, 1.7 fWAR in 77 IP
Best fits: Padres, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Cubs, Braves
Mahle has enjoyed a successful rebound campaign after shoulder and elbow injuries limited him to just 38 1/3 innings over the past two seasons. Unfortunately, he was placed on the IL with shoulder fatigue a couple of weeks ago, and whichever team he plays for down the stretch will want to be cautious with his workload. The 30-year-old’s medical history—and less-than-stellar secondary metrics—likely point to him staying put in Texas, though a quick return to the mound combined with a slide down the standings for the Rangers could make him a back-end rotation option on the trade market.
Prediction: Not traded
19. David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates RP
2025 stats: 2–5, 2.93 ERA, 2.17 FIP, 1.12 WHIP, 11 SV, 39 K, 8 BB, 0.9 fWAR in 27 2/3 IP
Best fits: Phillies, Cubs, Tigers, Blue Jays
The Pirates actually demoted Bednar to the minors early this season after three rough outings in which the two-time All-Star retired only three of the nine batters he faced. He returned in mid-April and has been nearly untouchable since, posting a 2.03 ERA and 1.50 FIP over his last 28 appearances to regain closer duties. Bednar is making a reasonable $5.9 million this season and has one year left before reaching free agency, so teams would be getting more than just a rental to fortify the back end of their bullpen.
Prediction: Traded to Phillies
20. Ramón Laureano, Baltimore Orioles OF
2025 stats: .258/.328/.484, 9 HR, 8 2B, 22 R, 22 RBI, 1.2 fWAR in 53 games
Best fits: Padres, Phillies, Guardians, Mariners, Royals
After forcing his way into playing time down the stretch in Atlanta last year, Laureano has done the same in a crowded Orioles outfield this season and has in fact been Baltimore’s second-most valuable player, per bWAR, behind only Gunnar Henderson. The 30-year-old still boasts a cannon of an arm and can play either outfield corner, with his reverse splits this season (.957 OPS vs. RHP, .578 OPS vs. LHP) indicating he can continue to start if needed. The O’s do hold a $6.5 million team option on Laureano for 2026, but it may behoove them to sell high on him.
Prediction: Traded to Padres
21. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies 3B
2025 stats: .222/.324/.404, 12 HR, 12 2B, 32 R, 25 RBI, 1.3 fWAR in 78 games
Best fits: Brewers, Mariners, Royals, Yankees
McMahon is on pace to hit 20 homers for the sixth straight full season, an impressive accomplishment that’s somewhat lessened by playing half of his games at Coors Field—despite that fact, he’s never registered as an above-average bat by wRC+. His OPS this season is also more than 300 points higher in Colorado compared to road games. The 30-year-old is also set to make $16 million in each of the next two seasons, meaning the Rockies would likely have to pay part of his contract if they want to acquire a meaningful prospect package in a trade. Still, McMahon’s season statistics are about as consistent as they can get, and he could fill multiple spots around the infield for some playoff team.
Prediction: Traded to Yankees
22. Dennis Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates RP
2025 stats: 2–1, 1.57 ERA, 2.37 FIP, 0.79 WHIP, 26 K, 5 BB, 0.9 fWAR in 34 1/3 IP
Best fits: Phillies, Mariners, Rays, Braves, Blue Jays
Santana gets things done without big velocity or the ability to miss many bats. His 6.8 K/9 doesn’t scream “closer” for many teams, but he’s nonetheless been effective thanks to his command. Santana could be attractive to teams looking for a bridge arm to their highest-leverage reliever, and is under team control through 2026.
Prediction: Traded to Rays
23. Jesús Sánchez, Miami Marlins OF
2025 stats: .245/.315/.409, 7 HR, 24 R, 28 RBI, 8 SB, 0.5 fWAR in 58 games
Best fits: Guardians, Mariners, Reds
Sánchez’s production has never quite seemed to match his potential. He put up 18 homers and 16 stolen bases in 2024, but his slash line to date this season has translated to a 99 wRC+. He has elite bat speed and an imposing frame (6’ 4”, 222 pounds) that indicates there’s more in the tank, making him enticing enough for a team looking for an experienced hitter that’s still something of a project. Sánchez is under team control through ‘27.
Prediction: Traded to Reds
24. Jake Bird, Colorado Rockies RP
2025 stats: 2–1, 2.62 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 1.28 WHIP, 56 K, 18 BB, 1.1 fWAR in 44 ⅔ IP
Best fits: Reds, Cubs, Mariners, Tigers, Rays, Braves, Blue Jays, Phillies
It’s hard to rack up whiffs in the high altitude of Denver, but Bird has managed to nearly double his strikeout rate (30.1%) from last year during his fourth season in the majors. The righthander has actually performed far better this year at Coors Field than on the road, though he’d likely figure out how to succeed in another home park once he isn’t constantly changing altitudes. The Rockies have precious few tradable assets and should probably cash in on a reliever who, while performing admirably, isn’t doing much to change their fortunes and is under team control through 2028.
Prediction: Traded to Cubs
25. Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals RP
2025 stats: 0–2, 2.89 ERA, 3.32 FIP, 1.21 WHIP, 23 K, 8 BB, 0.6 fWAR in 28 IP
Best fits: Blue Jays, Reds, Cubs, Mariners, Tigers, Rays, Diamondbacks
The Nationals righthander wouldn’t close for most contenders considering his mediocre strikeout rate and career 3.51 ERA, but he’s nonetheless racked up 106 saves over the past five seasons and could at least fill a setup role for a better team than Washington. The Nats have little incentive to keep their 2024 All-Star past the deadline given his pending free agency, so Finnegan seems like a lock to change addresses by the time the calendar turns to August.
Prediction: Traded to Blue Jays