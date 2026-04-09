Braves Send Ozzie Albies To Marlins For Former Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara In MLB Mock Trade

The 2026 MLB season is underway, and the Atlanta Braves are off to a strong start. One of the reasons that they are currently in first place in the NL East is because of the strong start to the season their second baseman, Ozzie Albies, has had.

Albies has been productive and has come up with some very timely hits. He already has three home runs, five RBIs, and has scored eight runs, to go along with a .772 OPS. With the Braves being a win-now team and Albies struggling with injuries in recent years, they could try to strike while the iron is hot and move him in a deal while he's playing his best baseball.

They could look in the division to find a former Cy Young award winner off to a hot start of his own to help them with their starting pitching issues. It would be interesting to see the Braves make a move with a team that is just 0.5 games behind them for first place in the division.

Atlanta Braves - Miami Marlins Mock Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive

RHP - Sandy Alcantara

INF - Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins Receive

2B - Ozzie Albies

RHP - Lucas Braun

Fantasy Impact

We expect the Braves to have the better offense between these two teams. So far this season, they have scored seven more runs, and we don't expect that gap to close. Because of that, Albies could see his RBIs and runs scored take a bit of a dip in Miami. Regardless, he'd still be a strong starting 2B option.

For Alcantara, he could finally find himself on a team with legitimate championship hopes, which should only force him to step his game up down the stretch. The only concern is that Truist Park is a much more hitter-friendly ballpark. Still, that wouldn't be enough to scare us off of him.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Atlanta Braves

Albies has been a great Brave and is a difference-maker when he's healthy and on the field. Nevertheless, they badly need another starter to fill out their battered rotation. When on top of his game, Alcantara has proven he can be among the best in baseball.

With Albies' injury history and approaching 30 years old with only a 2027 club option left on his contract, getting the most value possible for him now would make a lot of sense for a team that intends to be playing in October.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Marlins

The Marlins need some consistent veteran production both at the plate and in the field. Alcantara has been electric in his three starts so far this season against the Reds, Rockies, and White Sox, but he has not been close to the stud he was in 2022 since that Cy Young season.

Alcantara is more than a year older than Albies and his club option next season is worth $21 million compared to Albies $7 million. That's a lot more bang for their buck for a team on a budget. They'd also be getting back a talented young pitching prospect who could be ready to be called up this season.



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