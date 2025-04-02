Fantasy Sports

Dustin May Dominates in Emotional Return After 22-Month Absence

After missing the entire 2024 campaign due to injuries, Dustin May of the Dodgers threw five shutout innings in his first start of the 2025 season.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dustin May has long been considered a high-upside arm, but injuries have repeatedly stalled his rise in the Dodgers’ rotation. After missing the entire 2024 season due to elbow surgery, May returned to the mound with an impressive debut against Atlanta, showing glimpses of the electric stuff that once made him a top prospect.

In the early draft season, May was part of a cloudy equation in the Dodgers starting rotation. In addition, he’s only pitched 191.2 innings in the majors over six seasons while having two surgeries on his right elbow (TJ on May 11th in 2021 and flexor tendon repair in July of 2023). He didn’t pitch for the Dodgers last year.

In his first start at home against the struggling Braves, May tossed five shutout innings with four baserunners and six strikeouts. His fastball was clocked in the mid-90s, while his sweeper was his top pitch, with over 35% usage. On the downside, May had a low strike percentage (56.8). 

May’s return to the mound was an encouraging step, but his long-term outlook remains uncertain given his injury history and command issues. If he can stay healthy and refine his control, he has the potential to be a key piece of the Dodgers' rotation and a valuable asset for fantasy managers looking for upside. Given the Dodgers' high-potent offense, May should be in line for a ton of wins in 2025 with so much run support.

