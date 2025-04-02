Shane Baz Shines in MLB Return: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Shane Baz Have A Night!



6 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, 96 Pitches



13 Whiffs

30% Whiff%

35% CSW%

Max Fastball Velo: 100.4 MPH



His CB Was extremely effective tonight generating an impressive 50% whiff% and 53% CSW%. Baz dominated in his first start of 25’!pic.twitter.com/MpMligX3iw