Shane Baz Shines in MLB Return: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Thoughts about baseball players are fluid in spring training, as one must understand their feelings about a player while taking in their direction on the field. Here are my closing lines of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz's player profile over the winter:
Fantasy Outlook: The fun and excitement with Baz starts in 2025. He looks poised to give Tampa and fantasy teams meaningful innings, putting him on a path to post a sub-3.00 ERA and 175+ strikeouts with about 160.0 innings pitched.
As a drafter, I have this profile in my head, but should my thoughts be swayed by a terrible spring training (10 runs, 13 hits, two home runs, five walks, and four strikeouts over 9.1 innings)?
In his major league debut on Tuesday, Baz was an absolute beast against the Pirates. He pitched six shutout innings with seven hits, no walks, and 10 strikeouts, with 67.7% of his 95 pitches crossing home plate. His average fastball was about 97 mph, with exceptional success with his curveball (eight strikeouts).
Baz's dominant season debut reinforces the belief that spring training struggles shouldn't dictate long-term expectations, especially for a pitcher with his elite arsenal. If his command and velocity remain consistent, Baz has the potential to be a game-changer for both the Rays and fantasy managers, making him a must-watch arm as the season unfolds.
