Fantasy Baseball: Chicago White Sox Comeback Player and Deep Sleepers
The White Sox are in rebuild mode, leading to weakness in their starting rotation and a below-par offense. They have some deeper sleepers to help fantasy teams, along with Luis Robert, who fits the comeback player profile.
Deep Sleeper: Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox
Over the past three seasons, Vargas struggled to make an impact in the majors (.175/62/13/56/7 over 509 at-bats). His walk rate (11.0) graded well, and pitchers struck him out 22.2% of the time. His AAA profile (.297 over 819 at-bats with 180 runs, 35 home runs, 163 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases) paints a winning profile, and the White Sox should give him plenty of at-bats this year.
Spring Training Update (3/13/2025): 8-for-22 with four runs, one home run, and three RBIs - four walks and two strikeouts.
Deep Sleeper: Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox
The White Sox drafted Grant Taylor in the second round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft after having TJ surgery. He had a sensational four appearances at High A in 2024 (one run, 10 baserunners, one walk, and 25 strikeouts over 16.0 innings). Unfortunately, his right arm was a liability in the Arizona Fall League (eight runs, 22 baserunners, and 13 strikeouts over 7.2 innings).
His average fastball this spring has been 99.3 mph (Brooks Baseball). Chicago stretched him to two innings in his last outing on March 8th (36 pitches, only 19 for strikes - two shutout innings with six strikeouts). Taylor hasn't allowed a run over his first four innings, with one hit, one walk, and nine strikeouts.
Taylor will likely start the year at AA if they want him to be a starter. At the very least, he is a bullpen follow due to his big fastball.
Deep Sleeper: Jordan Leasure, Chicago White Sox
For 65.9% of last year with Chicago, Leasure proved he could handle major league batters even with below-par command (3.5 walks per nine innings). His shoulder issue was clearly the reason for his demise (.370 BAA and 8.4 walks per nine). With six months to recover, Leasure has a winnable window to pitch his way back into the ninth inning for the Chicago. He has much to prove, and the waiver wire will be his friend until Leasure earns his major league first save in 2025.
Leasure has been sharp in all four appearances this spring (no runs or walks over four innings with seven strikeouts), pointing to him opening 2025 as the closer for the White Sox.
Comeback Player: Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
With 237 games missed over the past seasons, it’s put up or shut up time for Robert. He’ll be a free agent next season, giving him plenty of motivation to get paid. His minor league resume suggested a 30/30 player with a much better strikeout rate. He can’t reach those lofty goals without making more contact and staying healthy. You can’t hit a fantasy home run without swinging the ball, but sometimes a ground-rule double is all you need to stay in the winning lane. Robert is a value based on potential, but he hasn’t been in form since 2021. I’m sure the White Sox will trade him at some point this season.
Robert is off to a fast start in spring training (3/13/25 - 8-for-25 with three runs, two home runs, and four RBIs).
