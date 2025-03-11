2025 Spring Training Updates: Jack Leiter, Michael Soroka, Jordan Leasure, and Grant Taylor
Tracking spring training news can offer insights into finding possible gems, but all information isn't created equal. Here's a look at four trending pitchers over the early part of March:
SP Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
- IP: 8.0
- H: 6
- ER: 2
- BB: 1
- SO: 8
- Leiter pitched three shutout innings with two hits, no walks, and three strikeouts on March 6th.
Fantasy Outlook: The Texas Rangers need an elite arm in their bullpen, and Leiter has the fastball and breaking pitches to shine in shorter inning stints. Home runs and walks have been a problem in his time in professional baseball. A reliever opportunity would allow Leiter to develop confidence with Texas, with the goal of moving back into their starting rotation down the road.
The fantasy market caught a glimpse of his future over his first four starts at AAA (six runs, eight baserunners, and 33 strikeouts over 20.1 innings) in 2024. I’m keeping an open mind about his role/opportunity with the Rangers this spring. I say future closer while most of the fantasy market won’t even look beyond his poor 2024 starts with the Rangers.
SP Michael Soroka, Washington Nationals
- IP: 7.0
- H: 4
- ER: 1
- BB: 1
- SO: 9
- Over his two appearances, Soroka has thrown 64% strikes over his 100 pitches. His average fastball has been between 94 and 95 mph, compared to 93.6 in 2024 (Brooks Baseball).
RP Jordan Leasure, Chicago White Sox
- IP: 3.0
- H: 0
- ER: 0
- BB: 0
- SO: 5
- Leasure has been sharp in all three appearances this spring, pointing to him opening 2025 as the closer for the White Sox.
Fantasy Outlook: For 65.9% of last year with Chicago, Leasure proved he could handle major league batters even with below-par command (3.5 walks per nine innings). His shoulder issue was clearly the reason for his demise (.370 BAA and 8.4 walks per nine). With six months to recover, Leasure has a winnable window to pitch his way back into the ninth inning for the Chicago. He has much to prove, and the waiver wire will be his friend until Leasure earns his major league first save in 2025.
RP Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox
- IP: 4.0
- H: 1
- ER: 0
- BB: 1
- SO: 9
- The White Sox drafted Grant Taylor in the second round of the 2023 MLB June Amatuer Draft after having TJ surgery. He had a sensational four appearances at High A in 2024 (one run, 10 baserunners, one walk, and 25 strikeouts over 16.0 innings). Unfortunately, his right arm was a liability in the Arizona Fall League (eight runs, 22 baserunners, and 13 strikeouts over 7.2 innings).
- His average fastball this spring has been 99.3 mph (Brooks Baseball). Chicago stretched him to two innings in his last outing on March 8th (36 pitches, only 19 for strikes - two shutout innings with six strikeouts).
- Taylor will likely start the year at AA if they want him to be a starter. At the very least, he is a bullpen follow due to his big fastball.
