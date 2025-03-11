Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Deep Sleepers to Target for the 2025 MLB Season

While early-round stars and well-known breakout candidates often dominate draft discussions, it’s the undervalued, lesser-known players who can make the biggest impact at a bargain price. Let's take a look at the top deep sleepers to target on draft day.

Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young (30) walks to first base during the second inning against the Miami Marlins, at Nationals Park.
Deep sleepers—players going undrafted in many leagues or buried on depth charts—have the potential to outperform expectations and provide significant fantasy production. Whether it’s a young prospect poised for a breakout, a veteran in a new situation, or an overlooked player with underlying metrics that suggest improvement, hitting on the right deep sleepers can be the key to winning championships.

C Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres

In the early draft season, the fantasy market has gravitated toward Elias Diaz as the Padres' top-catching option. His power emerged in Colorado, but at age 34, San Diego's bridge catcher is Campusano. He has sneaky upside in power with success last year with runners on base. I view him as a player to watch until his playing time supports a C2 role in deep formats.

1B Tyler Black, Milwaukee Brewers

Heading to the high-stakes drafts in Las Vegas, I'm on an island with my outlook on Black. Milwaukee lists Rhys Hoskins at first base while having four viable options in the outfield, inviting one to see time at DH. The Brewers gave Black's potential at-bats in 2024 to the swing-and-miss bat of Jake Bauers. Over the past two seasons at AAA, he hit .272 over 534 at-bats with 96 runs, 19 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 28 steals. He took 87 walks with a favorable strikeout rate (17.5).

Tyler Blac
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Black (86) bats against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Black has also seen time at time at third base in the minors. I expect the Brewers to give Sal Frelick some time in the infield (2B or 3B), opening up more playing for their future star. His speed will be an excellent edge for a corner infield bat. I expect him to be a winning out for fantasy teams with weakness on draft day at 1B, CO, or DH. I hope Black has a quiet spring to keep my other fellow drafters off his scent.

2B Jonathan India, Kansas City Royals

The Royals need a leadoff hitter, giving India an excellent opportunity to hit in front of Bobby Witt. Kansas City plans on giving him at-bats in the outfield, helping his ability to stay in the lineup more often. The downgrade in his home ballpark is a factor in his power expectations. The Royals stole 89 fewer bases than the Reds last season. India is a nice, steady player with some upside if given over 500 at-bats again in 2025. For a fantasy team cheating second base, his bat does make sense for some team structures.

SS Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals drafted Winn out of high school in the second round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .272 with 266 runs, 35 home runs, 168 RBIs, and 92 stolen bases over 1,304 at-bats. His bat showed more power (18 home runs) in 2023 at AAA (.288 with 99 runs and 61 RBIs over 445 at-bats), but Wynn didn’t run as often (17 steals – 75 over his first 859 at-bats in 2021 and 2022). His walk rate (10.3) and strikeout rate (20.1) were in a competitive area in the minors.

Masyn Win
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) awaits his turn at bat against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t support a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolen bases.

3B Jace Jung, Detroit Tigers

Jung had an excellent approach in college with a power/batting average profile. He hit 44 home runs over 943 at-bats in the minors, and the Tigers have him penciled in as their starting third baseman this season. I expect some batting average risk out of the gate, but 20 home runs are within reach if given 550 at-bats.

OF Jacob Young, Washington Nationals

A rabbit base stealer can offer an edge to fantasy teams if he runs when in their lineup and his light-hitter power doesn’t crush their team structure in home runs and RBIs. In addition, he must be priced fairly on drafts. There is something to be said about having a base stealer in waiting on the bench in the high-stakes market.

Young looks poised to earn the bulk of at-bats for Washington in centerfield this season. He offers impact speed that should translate into a top-5 player in stolen bases this year if given 500+ at-bats. Even with two elite power-only batters on a roster, Young’s lack of home runs and RBIs will eat away at that edge over a long baseball season. If the shoe fits and is priced right, this gump investment may return a winning piece to a fantasy team if timed properly.

